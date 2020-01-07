Predators announce the resignation of head coach Peter Laviolette

Loading...

The Nashville Predators have relieved head coach Peter Laviolette of his duties, the team announced on Monday. Associate coach Kevin McCarthy was also removed from his role.

“Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights – from our franchise change to the Stanley Cup final to a trophy from the presidents and our first two titles in the Central Division,” said David Poile, CEO of Predators. “Their passion for the game, the ability to motivate a team and being the best makes this a difficult decision. On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Peter and Kevin for all their contributions to the Nashville Predators over the past five and a half seasons. “

The Predators (19-15-7) are currently 14 points behind the St. Louis Blues, leading in the Central Division. They are also four points shy of the last wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

Laviolette made 248 profit with Nashville since his recruitment before the 2014-15 campaign. Two seasons later, he took the Predators to their first Stanley Cup final in 2017, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.