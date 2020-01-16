Precipitation will potentially provide much-needed relief to fire-ravaged Australia

Severe thunderstorms hit parts of Australia suffering from historic forest fires with heavy rain and heavy hailstones. Storms could provide much-needed relief to firefighters fighting some of the worst fires the country has known in decades. But forecasters say it’s not yet clear whether rain will fall where it is most needed in the coming days, or whether there will be enough to make a difference in areas ravaged by fire and drought . So far, there has not been enough rain to extinguish the fires and lightning storms have also started new fires. Authorities also fear that a massive flood will lead to powerful flash floods, as years of drought have left some areas so dry that rain only flows from the ground. The massive fires also burned some of the vegetation that would normally absorb precipitation. The Victoria State Emergency Service posted several images on Facebook showing damage from the storm, including a 13-foot-deep chasm that had opened . hit with up to 3 inches of rain, causing flooding and damage, CNN affiliate Nine News Office Victoria Weather Office said on Thursday some areas were rained for a month within a few hours, but not in East Gippsland, where some of the state’s worst fires are raging. In New South Wales (NSW) north of Victoria, more than 10,000 homes and businesses lost power Thursday due to the storm, Nine News reported, but the storms also helped authorities fight the fires. . The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said on Twitter on Thursday that “Although this rain will not put out all fires, it will certainly do a great deal for containment.” The RFS had stated earlier in the week that if the rain forecast continued. Certainly, this could be a panacea for firefighters in the region. “These will be all of our Christmas, birthday, engagement, anniversary, wedding and graduation gifts together,” said Monday on Twitter. “Fingers crossed.” Fog blankets in Melbourne The fires that swept through Victoria and New South Wales all summer are among the most powerful and damaging conflagrations Australia has known in decades. At least 28 people have died nationwide and in New South State alone in Wales, more than 3,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged. State and federal authorities are struggling to contain massive fires, even with the help of firefighters from other countries, including the United States, which has been exacerbated by the lingering heat and drought caused by climate change . Tens of thousands of people participated in protests across the country last week, calling on the government to do more to tackle the climate crisis. The situation is already dire. Significant amounts of Australian flora and fauna have been burned or killed. A group of environmentalists has estimated that perhaps a billion animals have been affected across the country. Some cities lack water. Others were completely ignited, large cities like Sydney and Melbourne were spared the worst damage, but were still affected, both covered in fog by the fires, even if the rain seems to eliminate some of it. has already affected the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, with officials canceling some of the practices. Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic has been forced to retire after struggling to breathe.In recent years, extreme temperatures have made conditions difficult during the first Tennis Grand Slam of the calendar year – some competitors collapsed or complained of heat stroke during the 2018 event.

