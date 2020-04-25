Nigerian power spokesman Precious Achiuwa announced on Friday he would enter the 2020s. An NBA project in which analysts hope he could get on the top 15 after a great U.S. college campaign.

Achiuwa, a 20-year-old freshman at the University of Memphis, has collected an average of 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 block throws and 1.1 stolen games over the past season – the only newcomer to the country’s college on average.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in the NBA ever since I chose the game,” Achiuwa said in a Twitter post.

The Tigers, coached by former NBA star Penny Hardaway, left 21-10 during a season that was halted by a coronavirus pandemic before the national championship tournament.

“I want to thank coach Penny Hardaway and the entire coaching staff for pushing them to get better every day and helping them understand what it takes to become a successful professional,” Achiuwa said.

Achiuwa, the only player to start every game in Memphis this season, has been named Player of the Year at the American Athletics Conference and freshman of the year – the first person since 1982 to win both awards.

Achiuwa, who stands 6 feet (2.06 m) and weighs 225 pounds (102 kg), was born in Nigeria and played football for most of his youth until the teenager turned to basketball when his family moved to New York.

“Looking at my journey and how far I have come, I must say that it was a blessing and a very humble experience,” Achiuwa said.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25, but may be delayed due to a deadly virus outbreak.

