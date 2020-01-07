Loading...

Resident Evil 3 is on the horizon and fans of the series can’t wait to get their hands on the popular classic remake. Today, when the game was finally available to pre-order, players were delighted to find that there is some exclusive content available for those who pre-order the game.

Players who pre-order the game digitally on PlayStation 4 will receive an exclusive static theme and a number of in-game bonuses. Other in-game bonuses include a classic costume pack when the game is officially released. Check out the great static topic below about Youtuber Renka Wong.

The static theme looks chic when we see a shot of our two heroes with the terrible nemesis in the background. The static theme is available to those who pre-order the game until it is released. So if you like what you see, make sure to grab it before it disappears.

Resident Evil 3, the popular classic and horror video game titan, gets the same remake treatment as Resident Evil 2 last year. The game will be released on April 3, 2020 on consoles and PC.

Source: Youtuber Renka Wong on Dualshockers