Pre-order for the new iPhone SE and AirPod included

The new iPhone SE, Apple’s most affordable model, is now available on pre-order.

The iPhone SE features the A13 Bionic – arguably the fastest chip ever used in a smartphone – and comes in three colors: black, white and red.

According to Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of global marketing, the new model builds on the success of the first iPhone SE.

“The new second-generation iPhone SE builds on this great idea and enhances it in every way – including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos – while still being very affordable,” he says.

We’ve rounded out some of the features you can expect, as well as some of the best deals available with Apple AirPods.

What features does the new iPhone SE come with?

The new iPhone SE includes:

The 4.7-inch Retina HD screen is adjusted with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip

Wireless charging option (and it also supports fast charging)

12 megapixel camera with Portrait, Portrait effects and Depth control

Water and dust resistance, IP67 class water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes

When will the new iPhone SE hit the market?

The second edition of the iPhone SE will be released on Friday, April 24. If you want to receive it as soon as possible, you can pre-order the model.

Book discounted offers for iPhone SE

If you want to pre-order before April 24, there are many offers available for iPhone SE. Below are all Apple AirPods, worth 139 pounds.

At Vodafone, you get an iPhone SE 64GB with a whopping 72 GB of mobile data for £ 31 a month and £ 109.99 in advance – that’s a two-year contract. Alternatively, with a two-year contract at Vodafone, you can pay an advance of £ 150 and £ 26 a month for 22 GB of data.

In EE, you get a new iPhone SE 64GB for £ 31 a month and £ 100 in advance. It gives you 20 GB of mobile data and the contract lasts for 24 months.

To pre-order an iPhone SE, check out the rest of the offers on mobile.com.