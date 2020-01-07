Prayers for Chatham woman seriously injured in industrial accident

Loading...

CHATHAM – Family and friends of 20-year-old Natasha Smids pray for her while fighting for her life after being seriously injured in an industrial accident at a local greenhouse operation.

Just before 1 p.m. On Monday, emergency services responded to an industrial accident at Truly Green Farms on Bloomfield Road in Chatham, Chatham-Kent police reported.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the Ministry of Labor has taken over the investigation, police said.

“It’s a pretty nasty situation,” said Smids’ grandfather, Marien Hopman, Tuesday that family and friends are praying for healing.

Hopman said that Smids is enrolled in the veterinary technician program on the campus of the University of Guelph Ridgetown while working part-time in the greenhouse.

He added that Smids had just bought a car six months ago so that she could travel between school and work.

“She’s a go-getter, a fireball,” Hopman said. “Hard worker, super intelligent.”

He said that Smids is also an animal lover and a sports fan, especially rugby, a sport in which she was a prominent player at the Ursuline College Lancers.

Hopman said his granddaughter was taken over from Ukraine at a young age and did well during his childhood in Chatham, making many friends.

This is evident from the good wishes that were sent via Hopman’s Facebook post about the situation of his granddaughter.

“Natasha is a true warrior. Praying her fighting spirit will help her through this, “a comment said.

‘She is a powerhouse. No matter how she comes out of this, she’s a hunter, “another comment added.

“Your granddaughter lights up in every room she enters,” remarked another comment. “She is a hunter and a wonderful young woman. Our whole family is praying for her and your family. Sending love and strength! Fight, Natasha!”

