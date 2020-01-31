Pras has a watch collection of $ 10 million, but does not pay child benefit

Former Fuguese member Prakazrel “Pras” Michel has a watch collection worth $ 10 million, but he has still paid no more than $ 127,000 in child support in the last year, he said in court Friday.

Michel, 47, admitted the value of his collection of luxury watches while testifying at Manhattan Family Court about how he was left on child benefit to ex Angela Severiano, 43, for their son Landon after he was criminally charged by the FBI.

“This last year was a very tough year for me and I hit the back of the wall,” Michel – who represented himself in court – told the judge.

Severiano’s lawyer, Robert Wallack, investigated rapper “Ghetto Superstar” about his Instagram account with photos of him in a Lamborghini he once rented, who wore the expensive timepieces and rubbed elbows with other celebrities.

Michel stopped paying his $ 4,800 monthly payments to Severiano in November 2018 and now owes her more than $ 127,000 in arrears, Severiano testified in court Friday.

Michel admitted that he wore various watches that he wore on Instagram photos, including an Audemars Piguet watch and a limited edition Patek Philippe watch worth about $ 260,000.

He said the insurance to cover his watch collection cost so much money that he chose to keep the watches in a safe at two banks instead of insuring them.

“We decided that it was too much [insurance] to pay for those watches. We are talking about $ 10 million in watches. I put them in custody at the bank until we solved it at an insurance company, “Michel said.

Wallack also asked Michel if he had withdrawn $ 1.8 million from a bank account for one of his companies between October 2018 and September 2019.

“I’m not sure,” Michel said, looking at the bank statements and canceling the checks for the bill.

Earlier in the hearing, Michel told the judge that he was lagging behind the payments because the FBI seized $ 74 million of his money when they prosecuted him and explained that he lost more than $ 20 million when his crooked money manager was locked up.

“I want to apologize to Angela and my son,” Michel said, adding that he is applying to have the FBI release enough money to keep him informed of his child benefits. “I want to rectify this as quickly as possible.”

Michel was criminally accused of alleged cooperation with fugitive Malaysian playboy Jho Low in a campaign financing plan linked to the re-election of President Obama in 2012.

A federal civil case also accused Michel of conspiring with a former DOJ official to thwart the American probe to Low.

Michel lost an offer to reduce child benefit payments earlier this month. And Severiano filed her own case against him to earn back the unpaid money.

The hearing will take place on 10 February.

