ADELAIDE, Australia – A social media joker appeared in an Australian court on Wednesday to drive a water-filled car to a liquor store during a heat wave and to buy beer.

Michael Alexander Philippou, 28, who manages the YouTube channel of RackaRacka along with his twin brother Danny, faced Christie’s Beach Magistrates Court in Adelaide on charges of reckless or dangerous driving, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving not wearing a seat belt.

He posted video online of him and his companion Jackson O’Doherty with safety glasses and a dive regulator while driving the modified Ford Laser sedan in January last year.

The suspension of the leaking sedan clearly struggled with the weight of water as it drove to a drive-in liquor store where Philippou and O”therty bought two bottles of beer.

The video shows that they drink the beer under water.

Another video posted in December showed that the police arrested Philippou about the stunt.

Magistrate Susan O’Connor has eased Philippou’s bail conditions on Wednesday to allow him to travel interstate before appearing in court in February.

Philippou was surrounded by supporters out of court and at one point he acted as if he was stuck in a door, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

“I am confident as always. I have been ready for this. We have trained hard for this. It will be fast,” he told ABC.

