MILWAUKEE – A Prairie du Sac man with terminal cancer who asked for Christmas cards to die with death on Friday, January 31, according to a message on the Facebook page of Gene Weittenhiller Christmas Cards.

CLICK HERE to view the death announcement of Mr. Weittenhiller.

Weittenhiller’s request reached hundreds – including three young men from Milwaukee.

The men from Milwaukee saw the Weittenhiller story shared on Facebook. Instead of just sending him a ticket, they had something else in mind to make him smile.

“It was the best decision we’ve ever made,” said Earl Minley. “It was so beautiful. It was so amazing.”

“We were happy. We were happy. We thought,” Do you all believe what we just did? “” Marqwain Givhan said.

After seeing Weittenhiller’s story on social media, they wanted to help fulfill the wish of the terminally ill man.

“I was like:” How can I make this man’s day better? How can I make him smile? “” Minley said.

The two brothers and cousin dropped what they were doing – and drove to Prairie du Sac for two and a half hours.

“We used everything we had in our pockets to put in the gas tank, to buy the Christmas cards,” said Markeith Powell.

They gave the cards by hand to a stranger who touched their hearts.

“He tore apart because we were the only people who actually came to see him. He has received many letters by post, but we are the only people who actually came to his door,” said Powell.

Together they prayed, shared stories and showed support.

“It made me look at my life so differently. I learned so much,” Minley said.

The men shared their story on Facebook. They said they didn’t do it for attention, but to set an example for young people in Milwaukee.

