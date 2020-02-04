Practical with USB-C hubs with 6, 12 and 18 HyperDrive GEN2 connections [Video]

This week HyperDrive GEN2 is launching next generation USB-C hubs with 6, 12 and 18 port models in a new robust form factor.

Fans of Hyper’s previous hubs will likely find that the new GEN2 range has a brand new, sturdy and industrial metal case. The company notes that the ribs on the top of the new hubs help dissipate heat and ensure that the hub always feels cool during operation.

The new models are designed to stand upright (for better heat dissipation) and lie flat like previous generation models, depending on your preferences. Hyper’s goal is to attach the ports you need to access frequently – memory card slots, USB ports, and 3.5mm audio jacks – to the front of the hub.

For new and improved ports, the GEN2 hubs offer 4K60Hz HDMI HDR (compared to 4K30Hz HDMI for USB-C hubs of the 1st generation), 300 MB / s UHS-II MicroSD / SD (compared to 104 MB / s UHS-I MicroSD / SD), 10 GB / s USB-A Gen 2 (compared to 5 Gbit / s USB-A Gen 1) and 100 W USB-C power supply (compared to 60 W USB-C power supply). With the new specifications, the GEN2 hubs offer twice the update and USB transfer speed as well as three times the transfer speed for memory cards and twice the power transfer compared to previous Gen models.

Starting at $ 59 as a pre-order special for Kickstarter, the new HyperDrive GEN2 range is available in versions with 6, 12 and 18 connections:

With the 6-port model you get all SD-UHS-II, MicroSD-UHS-II, 3.5 mm audio jacks, USB-A-10 Gbit / s, HDMI 4K60Hz-HDR and USB -C devices with 100 W power supply. The 12-port model has three additional USB-A ports as well as Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 4K60Hz HDR and DisplayPort 4K60Hz. With the 18-port model, you get everything from the 12 ports and two additional USB-A ports, a DC connector, digital coaxial audio, optical Toslink audio and VGA.

You can now pre-order the HyperDrive GEN2 USB-C Hub from Kickstarter for up to 40% off in retail stores.

