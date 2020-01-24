Practical with the new Digital Wellbeing apps from Google [Video]

Google wants us to use our phones less or at least limit our smartphone usage. This has led to a number of independent Digital Wellbeing apps that all have weird and wonderful ideas about how to use our phones in a healthy way.

You may or may not have a smartphone problem. We all spend a normal amount of time every day with a small piece of glass and circuit board in our palms. Not being able to really get that mini dopamine kick just by seeing a notification or browsing another page of filtered vacation photos can be really hard for you.

The default digital welfare settings are pretty good at blocking applications that you think are a bit of a time constraint – but trust that you set your own limits and don’t overwrite them. We therefore assume that Google has developed a few experimental apps that go beyond those more rigid controls that are built into the Android operating system and that feel more like gentle nudges toward better smartphone habits.

To see if the new experimental Digital Wellbeing apps from Google really work, we tested them ourselves. Prepare for a few crazy implementations.

Unlock clock

This is not an app in the traditional sense, it is actually a live wallpaper that literally only tracks the number of times you have unlocked your phone during the day. It’s interesting to see the figure there on your home screen and the lock screen every time you reach for your phone – which I think makes this such a good independent digital wellness app.

My only problem with this is that, like me, you use desktop apps for things like Messages, WhatsApp, Telegram and Gmail during a normal workday, it’s a bit of a fake figure. You simply move your pick-ups from your smartphone to another location. But I have often picked up my Pixel 4, noticed the high mark and wondered why I picked up my phone at all – so I think it works. It really relates how many times you reach for your phone every day.

Stopwatch screen + activity bubbles

These work in a similar way to Unlock Clock, by giving you visual feedback of your smartphone usage directly on your home screen. Screen Stopwatch basically gives you an explicit live update of your screen-on-time. Activity Bubbles is much more stupid: with every unlocking a bubble is made that grows, depending on how long you use your phone during that period.

Screen stopwatch may be fun for people who are obsessed with following the screen on time and with exact phone use, but Activity Bubbles appears to be the more attractive and eye-catching option. However, if you see an exact figure of your phone usage, this can be the proverbial kick that you need to reassess how much time you look at your phone screen all day long.

Mailbox

PO Box contains all your app notifications up to a selected time during the day – essentially simulating how you receive mail only once a day. However, unlike your local postman, you can adjust this to get four updates a day, which may be a little better if you don’t want to be completely closed to important notifications (i.e., business emails, messages).

Considering how blasé we have become for regular notifications, Post Box builds kind of anticipation of what might pop up. The notifications also come in colorful boxes, which I think I actually like much more than the ‘traditional’ notification shadow. It is welcome to re-enable notifications in an emergency, but you can always open apps individually to see if you’ve missed something. For the most part, however, this really helps to limit distraction – one of the core principles of a good Ditial Wellbeing app – and it can be very useful if you just have to do some work.

We mirror

This is one that I haven’t really convinced friends to try, but it would be great if you went out in groups. The scourge of “smartphone ignorance” becomes clearer as we live almost completely interconnected smart device lives. We Flip is aimed at those people who get stuck to their smartphone screens during a dinner with family or friends.

Everyone connects via Bluetooth and WiFi to connect. By swiping the switch down, you activate Do not disturb. If someone picks up their phone, the connection with everyone is broken. It then gives you a mini-log of how long everyone has managed to do without picking up their phone. I like that We Flip is also able to follow a peeping screen – something I am sure we are all guilty of occasionally.

Uninhabited island

Desert Island is a true Digital Wellbeing launcher that withdraws the vast majority of the distracting functions on your Android phone. It gives you access to up to seven of your most used or important apps. You can even turn off notifications completely.

The interesting thing about this app is that it tests you to use fewer applications the longer you use it. The daily collection information you receive after using Desert Island as your main launcher for 24 hours also forces you to see how often you have used each application that you have previously selected – which can help you remove some that you think you need but don’t use.

Morph

Just like Desert Island, Morph is a launcher instead of an outright Digital Wellbeing app. You create screens or spaces to which you then add apps, depending on the location, task or time period. It is supposed to adjust to times of the day or place to give you access only to the apps you need that are aimed at minimizing distractions.

It is at least good, because everything you see in every room you create is a handful of app icons, a header and time or location. You can easily launch other apps, but like many of the experimental Digital Wellbeing apps, you’ll find that they want to encourage you to remove things that you don’t need or simply don’t use. I tried to use the location-based home screens in the gym and it worked really well. I saw myself actually using Morph in the long run.

Paper telephone

No doubt an app, Paper Phone is just as weird as it is stupid. You essentially print certain information from your telephone. That is it.

I like that it is neatly folded in a greeting card, but otherwise you are better off with some of the other options here. But it can be very useful if you are traveling, need some basic information and do not have a roaming data plan. That said, you can just as easily write important information in a notebook.

This feels like an experimental art exhibition and not as an ‘app for digital well-being’.

Envelope

This is Paper Phone but with an envelope. You actually turn your phone into an even simpler function phone with one of a few functions – camera or phone. You are not supposed to let your phone in, but I got frustrated. I can pick up an old Nokia and do the same – although that would increase the digital waste, and that is not something we should encourage.

It is currently only available for the smaller Pixel 3a (not the 3a XL), but it can be loaded on other phones – however, you cannot print a “compatible” envelope. Submit this and Paper Plane under “failed experiments” because I would rather turn off my phone than mess around printing smartphone origami.

What is your favorite Digital Wellbeing app?

Have you tried a number of these Digital Wellbeing apps developed by Google on your Android smartphone? Which is your favorite? Or do you have any tips to prevent bad telephone habits? Let us know in the comments below.

Alternatively, if you have ideas about future apps that can help us all with digital detoxes and excessive use of apps and smartphones, share them too.

