Powerful game of power leads Bruins to victory over Jets

Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk scored power-play goals and the Boston Bruins beat Winnipeg 2-1 on Friday-evening, extending the losing series of the Jets to five games. David Pastrnak had two assists for Boston. Tuukka Rask, who came back for the first time after a concussion on January 14, made 37 rescues. “Rask was great,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “He had missed some time. With a head in the head (puck tonight), so obvious that you are always worried because he came from a concussion. Well played, pucks well followed.” DeBrusk remained open to his winner after Jets defender Anthony Bitetto and attacker Andrew Copp literally got involved and fell. “I’ve never seen that, a skate run,” said Jets coach Paul Maurice. “and pulls it down while they lock skates.” I’ve never seen that. That is what is happening now. Tough. “I had no idea what caught on (his skate-lace), then I looked down and saw that it was true,” Copp said. “Less than one in a million.” Patrik Laine scored for the Jets, who were unable to cash in five power games in the second period. Winnipeg has lost seven of his last eight. Laurent Brossoit stopped 23 shots. The defeat extended Winnipeg’s longest-losing series of the season. The Jets are 1-7-1 in their last nine home games. The match was 1-1 right after the first and second period. Winnipeg opened the score when Nikolaj Ehlers hurried past the back of the net and led the puck across the front to Laine, who scored his 18th of the season past Rask at 6: 06. two men at 7:07. The first of Jets’ five jet games in the second period started early. The first advantage started at 2:11 when Boston’s defender Matt Grzelcyk called Blake Wheeler. That became an advantage for two men after Ehlers and Brad Marchand collided and started fighting. Marchand received an extra rough penalty for the collision at 3: 28. The two-man edge went on when Bruins defender Brandon Carlo was called up to postpone the game at 4:17. Charlie Coyle was then sent to the penalty area to stumble at 07: 07. By the time those penalties expired, Winnipeg had nine shots on goal and Boston had none. The Bruins got their first shot at Brossoit a few seconds later, but then Carlo was whistled for turning 10: 10. The period ended with Boston’s Torey Krug calling up as time went on. Winnipeg defeated the Bruins 11-4 in the center frame. Linea hit the bar during early power-play in the third, and Boston continued the power play when Sami Niku was eliminated for cutting at 2:35. DeBrusk scored his goal 32 seconds later, after Pastrnak around the back of the net went and sent a pass just outside the fold at 3:07. Ras stopped a blast by Ehlers in the last minute. “I think the first period of my rebound check was not where it could have been, but then I found the pucks a bit and stuck to it,” Rask said. “I wasn’t worried.” Winnipeg finished 0 for 6 and Boston was 2 for 4 during the power play. The Bruins play Saturday in Minnesota Wild.

Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk scored power-play goals and the Boston Bruins beat Winnipeg 2-1 on Friday-evening, extending the losing series of the Jets to five games.

David Pastrnak had two assists for Boston. Tuukka Rask, who returned for the first time since his concussion on January 14, made 37 rescues.

“Rask was great,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “He had missed some time. With a puck in the head (puck tonight), so obvious that you are always worried because he came from a concussion. Well played, well traced pucks.”

DeBrusk remained open to his winner after Jets defender Anthony Bitetto and attacker Andrew Copp literally got stuck and fell.

“I’ve never seen that, a skate run,” said Jets coach Paul Maurice. “It is Andrew’s skate-lace that catches the back of the guard on Bitetto’s skate and pulls him down while locking skates.

“I’ve never seen that. That is what is happening now. Difficult. “

“I had no idea what caught on (his skate lace), then I looked down and saw that it was,” Copp said. “Play less than one in a million.”

Patrik Laine scored for the Jets, who were unable to take advantage of five power plays in the second period. Winnipeg has lost seven of his last eight. Laurent Brossoit stopped 23 shots.

The defeat extended Winnipeg’s longest-losing series of the season. The Jets are 1-7-1 in their last nine home games.

The match was 1-1 right after the first and second period.

Winnipeg opened the score when Nikolaj Ehlers raced over the back of the net and fed the puck in the front to Laine, who scored his 18th of the season past Rask at 6:06.

Bergeron scored his 22nd with three seconds in a two-man lead at 7:07 PM.

The first of five power-plays of the Jets in the second period started early.

The first advantage began at 2:11 AM when Boston defender Matt Grzelcyk was called on to join Blake Wheeler.

That became an advantage for two men after Ehlers and Brad Marchand collided and started fighting. Marchand received an extra heavy fine for the collision at 3:28.

The two-man lead continued when Bruins defender Brandon Carlo was called up at 4:17 to postpone the game. Charlie Coyle was then sent to the box to stumble at 7:07.

By the time those punishments had expired, Winnipeg had nine shots on target and Boston had none.

The Bruins got their first shot at Brossoit a few seconds later, but then Carlo was called because he started at 10:10.

The period ended with Boston’s Torey Krug calling for the passage of time.

Winnipeg surpassed the Bruins 11-4 in the middle frame.

Laine hit the bar during early power-play in the third, and Boston continued the power-play when Sami Niku was sent off for cutting at 2:35.

DeBrusk scored his goal 32 seconds later, after Pastrnak went around the back of the net and sent a pass just outside the fold at 3:07.

Rask stopped an explosion by Ehlers in the last minute.

“I think the first period my rebound check was not where it could have been, but after that I found the pucks a bit and stuck to it,” Rask said. “I wasn’t worried.”

Winnipeg finished 0 for 6 and Boston was 2 for 4 during the power play.

The Bruins play Saturday in Minnesota Wild.

.