Power Season 6: Episode 7 release date, cast, Netflix broadcast date

It seems that great television comes with great power.

The Force follows James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick, a nightclub owner who lives a double life as a drug worker and struggles to get past his criminal life.

The sixth season of the successful US series was recently broadcast in the mid-season finale. The five remaining episodes have confirmed that they will finally end the series.

So here is everything you need to know before the show suffers a permanent power outage.

When is power back on Netflix?

Power will be restored on Sunday, January 5, 2020 after an interruption in the U.S. and will reach Netflix UK the next day. Monday, January 6th, In the first half of the sixth season, the episodes are published weekly on Mondays, one day after they were broadcast across the pond on the Starz network.

** ATTENTION: previously contains spoilers for power **

#WhoShotGhost? The epic last five episodes. January 5th on @STARZ. #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/yy0r5lVazn

– Power (@Power_STARZ) November 4, 2019

The first five seasons and the first half of the sixth season can now be streamed on Netflix.

How did power end in the first half of season six?

Power’s mid-season finale ended with quite a cliffhanger. After annoying pretty much every character in the series, the last episode ended with a shot to the chest of Ghost falling from his nightclub balcony.

The shooter was of course not revealed in true madness, which gave fans an excruciating wait to see if the main character was still alive and enough time to speculate about #WhoShotGhost.

What will happen in the second half of Power Season 6?

When Power returns in January, two big puzzles have to be solved: Who shot Ghost and most importantly, is Ghost still alive?

Once the episodes of the shoot are clear, the show will likely move on to the final as there are only five episodes left to complete the series. If Ghost is still alive, he will probably want revenge and fans will see if he ever leaves his life as a criminal or is finally put behind bars by Saxe.

Starz

Or do the remaining characters spend the series mourning for Ghost?

Who is the Occupation of Power?

Omari Hardwick plays nightclub owner James St. Patrick, better known by his nickname “Ghost”. Naturi Naughton plays his long-time wife Tasha, with Lela Loren is Ghost’s first love and US lawyer Angela.

Joseph Sikora takes on the role of Ghost’s lifelong best friend and criminal partner, Tommy Egan, with Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, the FBI lawyer who is determined to catch them.

Who created the strength?

Power was created by author and producer Courtney A Kemp, who also wrote for the series The Good Wife and Beauty and The Beast.

She brought the idea to 50 cents in a coffee shop and producer Mark Canton, who is now running the show – 50 cents, under his real name Curtis Jackson, also played the character Kanan Stark in seasons one to five.

Is there a trailer for the return of power?

Yes! There is a short teaser …

… and a longer trailer in which a number of suspects are questioned about Ghost’s shootout. But #WhoShotGhost?

