Powell's big 4th quarter leads Raptors past Hawks, 122-117 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Powell made three straight 3s to lead the decisive rise of the Raptors early in the final period. After Serge Ibaka added a 3, Powell continued his hot series with another long shot, this was a 27-footer.

Powell has scored 20 or more points in five consecutive games. Toronto earned the fourth consecutive victory.

Pascal Siakam scored 18 points for the Raptors.

Toronto scored the first nine points and quickly extended the lead to 12 points, at 34-22, in the first period. But this would not be a runaway for the defending NBA champions.

Atlanta defeated Toronto 35-21 in the second period to lead 60-57 at half-time and then opened strongly in the second half. The Hawks extended the advantage to nine points, 70-61, on a 3-pointer by Cam Reddish.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Powell helped the Raptors to close the gap quickly. Two free throws from Siakam brought the game to 79 and the jam from Rondae Hollis-Jefferson gave Toronto a lead of 81-80. The Raptors led 83-82 entering the final period.

TIP INS

Raptors: Toronto has not found a definitive version of the first five, even after VanVleet’s second game of its return after missing five games with a hamstring injury. “I think it will be constantly confused for the rest of the season,” said coach Nick Nurse, who said, “many guys are worth it.” … Powell made 6 of 9 3s.

Hawks: Vince Carter made two shots – both three – against his former team. … C Alex Len (lower back pain) missed his fourth consecutive game, but is expected to be available on Wednesday against the Clippers. … After hitting only 1 of 7 field goals and scoring only two runs in Saturday’s 136-103 loss to Detroit, Kevin Huerter had nine runs while taking only 3 of 12 shots.

In honor of KING

Pierce said the holiday in honor of the legacy of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. special for Atlanta, King’s hometown. “The significance of the day here in Atlanta is obvious,” Pierce said, adding King is “the most important figure in the history of our city.” Nurse said he hopes young players use the day to learn more about King. “Hopefully this is an educational day for them,” Nurse said.

NEXT ONE

Raptors: return to Toronto to take on the face of Philadelphia on Wednesday evening.

Hawks: Host the Clippers on Wednesday evening.

Charles Odum, The Associated Press