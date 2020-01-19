Powell has the hot hand as Raps draw scored record in Banging Wizards | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

It was all Toronto with Washington’s only lead (3-2) in the first minute of the game.

Norman Powell had 28 points off the bench, his third 20-point performance since his return from a shoulder injury.

The Raptors forced 28 Washington sales and scored 34 fast-break points. Upon violation, they moved the ball selflessly (albeit with 19 turnovers) and registered 34 assists – their fourth consecutive games with at least 30 assists.

Seven Raptors also scored in double digits when Toronto extended its winning series over Washington to seven games – and won its fifth straight at home over the Wizards. Since 2014-15, Toronto has been 17-3 against Washington during the regular season.

“I think defensive is what they clicked on,” said Marc Gasol, who added a 20-point high in the season. “We create a lot of sales. That allows us to run and create simple buckets and it creates that momentum for us … I think the defensive starts for us. “

Gasol tied his career high for three-pointers, making him six-of-seven, while rookie Terence Davis equaled his career high with 23 points. O.G. Anunoby finished with 18 points.

Troy Brown Jr. led Washington (13-28) with 22 points when the Wizards lost their third consecutive and 11th in their last 16.

“We didn’t play well, we turned the ball around,” Washington coach Scott Brooks complained. “We played against a championship team that clicked on all cylinders.”

With a lead of 100-76 after three quarters over Gasol’s fifth three-pointer of the buzzer game, Davis increased the lead to 27 with a three-pointer and scored the first seven points of the Raptors of the fourth.

Toronto suffered another injury when starguard Kyle Lowry bumped into the locker room with 2:38 remaining in the first quarter after a collision with Jordan McRae trying to take charge. He left his favorite leg, but was soon back on the couch.

Lowry, his right knee wrapped up, returned to the fight with 7:15 left in the second quarter. His movement seemed a bit sticky, but it didn’t stop him from sinking a long distance out of balance with a wizard over him.

Lowry finished with 11 points and eight assists.

McRae had to be helped off the field early in the second quarter after turning his left ankle. He didn’t come back with what the Wizards said as a sprained ankle.

The game marked the mid-season of the Raptors.

Toronto, which was above 500 in the middle of the last seven seasons (2013-20), was after 41 games the previous two campaigns (2017-19) a franchise best 29-12 (.707).

This season’s record is more than decent, considering the injuries the team has had to deal with. No one would have predicted that Davis would be the only Raptor to appear in every game this season.

Pascal Siakam (groin), Serge Ibaka (ankle), Gasol (hamstring), Lowry (thumb) and Powell (shoulder) have all missed time this season, with Raptors players missing a combined 140-plus games.

“It has not been easy, but there are some positive points,” said coach Nick Nurse of Toronto prior to the game. “We have seen many minutes for many boys. Different ways. We are forced into many different defenses and line-ups and all sorts of things.”

“Do we know who we are?” He added. “Yes, I think so. I think we have a good team.”

Guard Fred VanVleet, the last missing piece in the Toronto injury puzzle, played his fifth game in a row with a hamstring problem. But Nurse said VanVleet was expected to return to Minnesota on Saturday “if everything goes according to plan.”

Because he did midweek in Oklahoma City, Nurse opted for a tailor-made start with Gasol, Ibaka, Siakam and Anunoby alongside Lowry.

Toronto built up an early lead with Washington making three sales in the first two minutes. A run of 18-4 Raptors increased the advantage.

The first quarter was remarkable for a jump-ball matchup between the six-foot-10 Ibaka and five-foot-nine Isaiah Thomas. Not surprisingly the big man won, but the ball went to a wizard.

Toronto shot 68.2 percent and led in the first quarter with a whopping 15, with 12 of those points out of eight Washington sales. Anunoby had 11 points in the quarter.

A run of 13-0 Raptors extended the lead to 24 in the second quarter before Washington cut the margin to 65-51. Powell and Anunoby, who made seven-of-eight shots, each had 16 runs in half when Toronto moved the ball neatly.

The Wizards returned to the deficit in the third quarter and reduced it to nine at 77-68. But an 8-0 Toronto run restored order.

Washington, which had the injury bug worse than Toronto, arrived due to losses to Chicago and Utah.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 17, 2020.

–

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press