Powell: Economy looks resilient despite the risk of the Chinese virus | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Fed lowered interest rates three times last year, after raising interest rates four times in 2018. Powell said the interest rate cuts were implemented to “soften the economy from weaker global growth and trade developments and to promote a faster rate of inflation” at the Fed’s 2% target. But since the last quarter-point cut in October, which reduced the Fed’s main policy rate to 1.5% to 1.75%, the Fed has put the policy on hold. Powell’s comments on Tuesday indicated that there had been no change in that attitude.

The Fed, Powell said, “believes that the current course of monetary policy will support sustained economic growth, a strong labor market and inflation that return to the 2% symmetrical objective of the committee.”

Powell said that as long as incoming economic data “remains broadly consistent with these prospects, current monetary policy is likely to remain appropriate.”

The Fed Chairman expressed satisfaction with many economic barometers and noted that the expansion is well into its 11th year – the longest period of uninterrupted American growth ever. Last year the economy was hit by a global slowdown and increasing uncertainty caused by President Donald Trump’s trade war with China and other countries.

Powell said, while the “global headwind had increased last summer,” the economy proved resilient, with the economy growing at a moderate pace in the second half of last year and unemployment, now at 3.6% near half a century of lows.

The Chairman noted that there are still many vacancies and that employers seem increasingly willing to hire and train employees with fewer skills. He said these developments mean that the benefits of a strong labor market are shared more widely, with an increase in employment in all racial and ethnic groups and levels of education.

Powell suggested that the federal government should take advantage of the low borrowing rate to bring the federal budget to a better level. The Trump administration has released a new budget on Monday that, according to projects, the deficit this year will surpass $ 1 trillion before it begins to decline. The Congressional Budget Office sees the deficit to remain above $ 1 trillion in the coming decade.

Keeping the budget on a sustainable path while the economy is strong, the chairman said, would give policy makers the space to use the budget to help stabilize the economy during a recession.

Powell said that a long-term challenge facing the economy is low labor market participation of employees in the first phase of life. He said that although this participation rate has recently increased, it is “still lower than in most other advanced economies and there are worrying differences in the labor market between racial and ethnic groups and in different regions of the country.”

The Chairman of the Fed said that a new challenge in the longer term is weak productivity growth. He said finding ways to encourage employee participation and productivity would benefit all Americans and should remain a national priority.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press