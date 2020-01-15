Powder River Energy's donation will bring Wyomingites up to 80,000 meals this winter

(Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Powder River Energy Foundation has committed to donating up to $ 10,000 to the Rocky Mountains Wyoming Food Bank,

The fundraiser could provide 80,000 meals for men, women and children struggling in Wyoming this winter.

The matching donations are part of the Food Bank’s Valentine’s Day fundraising campaign, which will officially run on January 20 and through February.

Article below …

“The Powder River Energy Foundation is proud to support our friends’ vital work at the Wyoming Food Bank in the Rocky Mountains. One of our top priorities remains ensuring that those in need in our communities have enough to eat, ”said Jeff Bumgarner, executive director of the Powder River Energy Foundation.

Each $ 100 donation raised through the campaign can deliver eight meals.

“During these colder winter months, many families and seniors are faced with the choice between food and utilities. We are grateful for the Powder River Energy Foundation’s commitment to providing our community with the food it needs, ”said Tony Woodell, director of the Rockies Wyoming Food Bank.

People can make donations online at WyomingFoodBank.org.

“Donors also have the option to send an eCard for Valentine’s Day and donate in honor of someone special,” added the grocery bank.