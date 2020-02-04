Poulin QMJHL Player of the Week, AGAIN

Pittsburgh Penguin’s first round draft pick (21st overall), Sam Poulin is red-hot. The prospect that plays for the Sherbrook Phoenix of the QMJHL has filled the net in each of the last two weeks and has been rewarded with his second consecutive QMJHL Player of the Week honor.

Poulin has 19 points in his last five games, including 10 goals. He also has two hat tricks and five straight three-point games.

You can grab the highlights of last weekend while Poulin sparkled against Baie-Commeau Drakkar, the team of fellow penguins prospect, the third round of 2019 Nathan Legare.

Click here for the highlights.

The Penguins have given both Poulin and Legare an entry contract in training camp.

Poulin, 18, is on pace to shoot past his career heights in goals, assists, and points. Last season, Poulin had 29 goals and 47 assists for 76 points in 67 games. In only 36 games this season, Poulin already has 29 goals to match his QMJHL career best and 33 assists for 62 points.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now spoke to Sam Poulin in training camp about his ambitions and competition in training camp. This season, the Penguins have passed on the chance to get Poulin back from juniors. Through NHL SCBA rules, a team can recall a junior player on an emergency basis if the team already has two emergency reminders in the line-up. The Penguins reached that threshold early in the season and currently have two emergency calls, Anthony Angello and Andrew Agozzino.

Poulin is 6-foot-2, 216-pounds and is seen as an all-round forward with a physical streak and scoring ability.