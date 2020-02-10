Potential targets for free agents for the ticats

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

Free agency can be a fun and stressful time.

The anticipation of new players signing up with your favorite teams is associated with the agony of knowing that some of your current favorites may be different colors for the coming season.

For the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the 2020 free agent madness will be a little bit of both. The Ticats still have a number of key team members from last season’s record team, including defensive player Dylan Wynn, offensive player Ryker Mathews and receiver Luke Tasker, to name a few. All of these players are unlikely to return as some offers are received that the Ticats simply cannot keep up with.

While it will be painful for some fans to leave these players, the excitement about who could add the Ticats to a team that ended 15-3 and went to the Gray Cup should dampen the fear of who may not be back.

The Ticats don’t have much to do as they join the free agency, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any players who can’t get this team from the Gray Cup runner-up to the Gray Cup champion.

Ja’Gared Davis will be awesome again in 2020, and with Julian Howsares re-signing this winter, you wouldn’t believe the defensive end would be where the Ticats are looking, but here they are among the last three teams in the race Snatch 2019 defensive MOP Willie Jefferson. Jefferson toured the Ticats facilities on Sunday, and if you’re a Ticats fan, you must be pleased with the prospect of the team grappling with Davis on one side and Jefferson on the other.

If the Ticats attack Jefferson, I doubt they’ll look for help anywhere else. With Davis and Howsare, you both get starters back from last year’s Gray Cup, and with the more than a quarter of a million you don’t spend on Jefferson, Dylan Wynn could open the door to a return. The Ticats are trying to attract the best free agent available to Hamilton. If they don’t land Jefferson, I don’t think they’ll look for any more veterans for the vacant position.

Left attack could be a point the Ticats need to tackle if Allstar Ryker Mathews is not back from the 2019 East Division. He would no doubt be the No. 1 tackle still available, and the Ticats should do everything to imprison him for 2020 and beyond. But if Mathews goes somewhere else, Derek Dennis would be a real replacement. Dennis appears to be destined to leave Calgary and Hamilton would offer him a nice landing site. BC’s Justin Renfrow could also be a potential target.

Recipients aren’t a big need, and Ticats have shown in recent years that they can find recipients better than almost anyone else. However, if a veterinarian is needed to replace Bralon Addison and possibly Luke Tasker, there are a number of solid options planned to hit the market.

One who is already there: S.J. Green. The Argos launched the future Hall of Famer last week, and while it is aged there – it will be 35 at the beginning of this season – it has made over 80 catches and over 1,000 yards in each of its three seasons while Toronto played most of the time in Double Blue with less than excellent quarterbacks. Green in black and gold would be a welcome sight.

Chris Matthews, Armanti Edwards and Naaman Roosevelt are also possible targets if the Ticats feel they have to replace the production of Bralon Addison with a veteran. We can’t forget Duron Carter either. I know that many fans will doubt this performance – and I can imagine it will bring back memories of Arland Bruce III who played for Hamilton a decade ago – but Carter is still a very talented player who still not turned 29 A great addition to the current Ticats passport group.

The Ticats could also gain a foothold in the Canadian recipient market if they choose not to bring Mike Jones back. The list of potential targets isn’t quite as meaningful, but is led by a young Canadian facing a massive outbreak in Juwan Brescacin.

Injuries have shortened his 2019 season, but a lot of people stay high on the Mississauga native, who was chosen by many as a potential breakout star last year, and a return home (ish) would be a great opportunity for the Ticats. Former Argos Llevi Noel and Jimmy Ralph could also be the guys the Ticats pursue if they don’t want to spend top dollar on Brescacin. Noel also adds its outstanding specialist teams.

One thing that needs to be clarified: the Ticats will not use the free act to fill every hole that exists on their list of departing players. That is not feasible and not the way the economy works in the CFL.

Hamilton will sign up some good players and they will lose some good players, and some of the good ones they will lose will be replaced by first year players in rookie deals. A year ago we didn’t know who Jaelon Acklin or Marcus Tucker were and they played a key role in getting the Ticats to the Gray Cup.

The Ticats, like any team, will have a busy free agency, and we will know the composition of the 2020 team better once the market opens at 12:00 on February 11th.