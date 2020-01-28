Potential coronavirus cases reach 110 in 26 states as CDC splits from China

As Chinese officials strive to manage a coronavirus that has killed at least 81 people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention described a potential booming crisis on Monday as they pushed back the latest thinking. Beijing on the ease with which it spreads.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC National Center for Vaccination and Respiratory Disease, told reporters that the number of confirmed cases in the United States had reached five – and that there had been a total of 110 “people under investigation ”for the virus in 26 states. in the past week.

Thirty-two of these people have tested negative and no person-to-person transmission has been confirmed inside the country, Messonnier said on Monday.

In the United States, confirmed cases include patients in Orange County, California; a man in his thirties in Washington State; a woman in her sixties in Chicago; a passenger who felt unwell after landing at Los Angeles International Airport; and an Arizona State University student who does not live in college accommodation, the CDC said on Sunday. All of the cases in the United States appeared to involve patients who had recently traveled from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the deadly virus.

As of Monday, 73 people were still under assessment for the virus.

“We understand that many people in the United States are concerned about this virus and how it will affect Americans,” said Messonnier, adding that “the risk depends on exposure”, which for Americans has remained “low ” on Monday.

In each case in the United States, health officials have stated that they will seek the patient’s contacts and identify anyone who may have had prolonged exposure, and then monitor those people for symptoms. In the United States, anyone who has been in close contact with confirmed patients has not been quarantined unless and until they develop symptoms.

This policy was called into question this weekend when Chinese Health Minister Ma Xiaowei said that “the ability of the virus to spread is increasing” and that authorities in the country now believed that the virus could spread during the incubation period – even before infected patients become symptomatic. A study published last week in the Lancet newspaper seems to reinforce this claim.

But Messonnier said the CDC had seen “no clear evidence of infectious patients before the onset of symptoms” on Monday, even though US authorities “are very aggressive and very careful in monitoring close contacts” of those infected.

“This epidemic is unfolding quickly, and we are quickly examining how it affects our posture at the border,” said Messonnier. “I expect that in the coming days our travel recommendations will change.”

Experts said that even if the statements of Chinese health officials had to be considered from a political angle, outright rejection of asymptomatic transmission was premature.

Eric Toner, a senior scientist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the University’s School of Public Health, called the question “nuanced”.

“It is unclear why the [Chinese] minister was so sure,” said Toner. “The evidence we have seen suggests presymptomatic transmission, at least in some people, but is not conclusive. He may have information that we do not have. “

For the time being, authorities still screened passengers at five US airports: Los Angeles International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Hartsfield International Airport- Jackson from Atlanta and Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Of course, fewer travelers are leaving Wuhan following a travel blockage at the end of last week; Messonnier said the CDC has screened around 2,400 people at these airports so far, but “the number of people from Wuhan is declining.”

Although Chinese authorities have stopped travel from Wuhan to stop the spread of the virus, the United States is one of several countries, including France and Russia.–who have been allowed to evacuate diplomats and individuals.

In addition to the 81 dead in China – 76 of whom reportedly lived in Wuhan – nearly 3,000 people around the world, including a 9-month-old girl in Beijing, confirmed cases of the virus on Monday morning. In addition to the five cases in the United States, others have been reported in Thailand, Taiwan, Australia, Macao, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, France, Canada, Vietnam and in Nepal.

As of Monday morning, no deaths from the virus had been reported outside of China. But new deaths in the country over the weekend, including an 88-year-old man in Shanghai, have raised fears that the government has failed to contain the spread of the infection. Beijing announced on Monday morning that it will postpone the official end of the Lunar New Year holidays to Thursday starting on Sunday in order to “reduce mass gatherings” and “block the spread of the epidemic”, according to a statement by the Chinese cabinet .

Meanwhile, Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang offered to resign on Monday with city party secretary Ma Guoqiang to “calm the public outrage.” the cries of citizens, on social networks and elsewhere.

“Our names will live in infamy, but as long as they are conducive to the control of the disease and to people’s lives and safety, Comrade Ma Guoqiang and I will bear all responsibility,” said Zhou on Monday.

Dr. Adrian Hyzler, chief medical officer of Healix International, which provides medical information to travelers, told The Daily Beast that the CDC will know much more about how easily the virus spreads after the incubation period – estimated to a maximum of 14 days – past. in the five American cases.

“If, as the Chinese say, patients are contagious before symptoms develop, then it is much more difficult to control,” he said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that the CDC has eliminated 32 people who tested negative for the virus in 110 potential cases.

