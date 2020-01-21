Potential conservative jockey leaders for support as Charest bows paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Charest had contacted MPs and tested the waters for an attempt at leadership, since current leader Andrew Scheer announced his intention to resign last December.

But at the end of last week, previously sealed police orders were released, reviving allegations of illegal fundraising in the liberal Quebec party during Charest’s tenure as leader.

Charest has not been charged, but his name appears in the documents. Through his lawyer, he has denied any knowledge of illegal donations.

His role with the liberals of Quebec and his previous political life as leader of the federal Progressive Conservative party, had already campaigned against him for a few conservatives.

Among them is the National Citizens Coalition, a conservative lobby group, which warned an essay against Charest’s candidacy before he said he would not flee.

“Charest has the same kind of elitist sensitiveness as Justin Trudeau and is now completely out of touch with the basis of the conservative party,” it said.

Richard Decarie, a socially conservative and old party organizer, had previously said that if Charest ran, he would partially set up his own leadership campaign in an effort to stop him. Through a spokesperson on Tuesday, he said he is still planning to flee.

The cinema theater mogul Vincent Guzzo in Quebec had also waited to see what Charest decided to do, because the two shared connections. He did not immediately answer an inquiry into his plans Tuesday.

In his statement Tuesday, Charest said that the party had changed a lot since his days in federal politics, and his decision not to run was based on that, as well as the tight timelines attached to the competition.

The deadline to meet the first set of requirements to register as a candidate – a payment of $ 25,000 and 1,000 signatures from conservatives of 30 sailings in seven provinces and territories – is February 27.

Another threatening deadline is the return of the Lower House on Monday, which will curb the campaigns of some contenders.

At least three current conservative MEPs are expected to work. Marilyn Gladu, now in her second term representing the Ontario riding of Sarnia-Lambton, has stated that she will come in. Pierre Poilievre and Erin O’Toole, both former cabinet ministers and current Ontario MPs, are also planning to run, although neither has explicitly announced.

O’Toole filmed the weekend videos for his campaign launch and did meet-and-greets in the Toronto area on Tuesday. Poilievre continues to make party rounds to build support.

O’Toole, Poilievre and Gladu will no longer serve as critics in the House of Commons, and Scheer is likely to set different rules for how to balance their campaigns against House demands.

MacKay works outside of these limitations.

The former conservative minister will start explaining his vision for conservative leadership later this week and then embark on a national tour.

Several current MPs have announced that they support him, including some who supported O’Toole when he ran into Scheer in 2017.

Others are newer recruits. Ben Lobb MP from Ontario, who endorsed Kellie Leitch in the 2017 race, said he is now backing MacKay. He quoted MacKay’s experience and leadership, both within the party and externally.

However, Lobb said that he is not worried that the race will end the caucus unit if MPs are behind rivals.

“Ultimately, it is a desire to beat Justin Trudeau that unites us,” he said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press