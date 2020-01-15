Potential candidates for the position of director of the Red Sox

TEAM COVERAGE STARTS WITH DUKE CASTIGLIONE LIVE AT FENWAY PARK THIS EVENING. >> DON’T MAKE ANY MISTAKE ABOUT THIS, ALEX CORA AND THE RED SOX MAY SAY that they agreed to separate each other, but it was wired. — FIRED. THE WRITING WAS NOT JUST ON THE WALL, IT WAS IN PRINT. THE REPORT OF THE COMMISSIONER WHO ARRIVED YESTERDAYS SAYS THAT CORA WAS THE LEADER OF THE SIGN THEFT OPERATION AT HOUSTON AND ACCORDING TO WHAT WE HAVE BEEN SAID, HE TAKE THE SAME FLIGHT OPERATION IN BOSTON AND HELPED RED SOX TO WIN THE WORLD SERIES IN 2018 THE SOX SENT A DECLARATION DIRECTLY AT 7:30 AM THIS EVENING ON BEHALF OF THE PROPERTY AND CORA. IT IS IN PART QUOTE, “TODAY, WE MET TO DISCUSS THE COMMISSIONER’S REPORT RELATING TO THE INQUIRY OF HOUSTON ASTROS. GIVEN THE COMMISSIONER’S FINDINGS AND DECISION, WE HAVE COLLECTIVELY DECIDED THAT IT WOULD NOT BE POSSIBLE. FOR ALEX TO EFFECTIVELY LEAD THE CLUB TO THE FUTURE MUTUALLY ACCEPTED TO PARTIALLY. FOR WHO WILL MANAGE THE SOX TO THE FUTURE? TALK TO DIFFERENT PEOPLE WHO TRUST IN BASEBALL, THE FIRST NAME THAT APPEARS, RON ROENICKE. CORA’S BENCH COACH., IT’S THE BENCH COACH AT TAMPA BAY CHAIM BLOOM KNOWS GOOD AND FINALLY, KEVIN CASH THE CURRENT INCREASE MANAGER WOULD BE – RAYS BENADRYL WOULD BE – THE DIRECTOR BE A LONG SHOT, BECAUSE ” IT IS UNDER CONTRACT TO

Potential candidates for a Boston Red Sox manager position

Updated: 11:49 p.m. EST Jan 14, 2020

Following the findings of Major League Baseball in its investigation into the Houston Astros’ sign theft scheme, the Boston Red Sox have decided to separate from manager Alex Cora.Cora, 44, has led the Red Sox to a franchise record 108 regular season wins and a World Series title in his first season in 2018 and became only the fifth MLB manager to win a title in his first season. had as much success in 2019, but the team finished with a winning record and was already under contract with Boston until 2021, with a club option for 2022.The Red Sox did not expect Cora to disappear so early, but they decided to go in a different direction. Here is a list of candidates who could replace him for Ron Roenicke. If the Red Sox had to look internally for a candidate, bench coach Ron Roenicke could be an option. , 63, has been direct Milwaukee Brewers champion for five seasons from 2011 to 2015. In his first season, he led the Brewers to their first National League Central title in 2011 and a franchise record 96 wins. He finished second in the NL Manager of the Year by voting that year, but it seems highly unlikely that Boston will hire someone from Cora to take over as manager given that MLB is investigating allegations that the Red Sox used electronic devices to steal signs in their 2018 Season: Jason Varitek As soon as the Red Sox made the announcement, fans began to throw Jason Varitek’s name into the ring of potential Cora replacements. Varitek played catcher for Boston from 1997 to 2011 and was the last Red Sox player to serve as team captain. He won World Series titles in 2004 and 2007, was a triple star and is a member of the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame. The 47-year-old was a special assistant to the general manager / president of baseball. operations since the 2013 season, which means that he was part of two other World Series winning teams as a baseball operations staff member. “Tek” is still a favorite among Red Sox fans and many would like to see him lead Carlos FeblesCarlos Febles spent only two seasons on the Red Sox major leagues coaching team, but has just completed his 13th season as a coach in the organization. The 43-year-old has been Boston’s third base coach and field instructor. in the past two seasons. He also led 904 minor league games, all with the Red Sox organization. Fbles managed several players who are currently on the Red Sox roster, including Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Michael Chavis. familiar with the core of young Boston stars, Febles could be one step ahead of much of his competition.Dustin PedroiaParking about another fan favorite, Dustin Pedroia could perhaps be part of the mix given his injury history. 2007 American League and AL MVP Rookie of the Year 2007 formed four all-star teams and was a key contributor to two title-winning teams before a knee injury caused havoc. Pedroia has played in just nine games in the past two seasons and has had several left knee surgeries during this period. Given his difficulties in returning to the field and his keen sense of the game, many believe that Pedroia could make a good manager. However, the moment may not be appropriate for “Pedey” to be shot. He is still under contract with the Red Sox as a player and owes $ 13 million in 2020 and $ 12 million in 2021, with $ 2.5 million per year carried over without interest. In addition, he has no experience in coaching or baseball operations. Bruce Bochy If the Red Sox are leaving with an outside rental, there may not be a better candidate available than Bruce Bochy, who has a resume worthy of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. the San Francisco Giants to three world series championships in the past decade (2010, 2012 and 2014) and brought the San Diego Padres to the 1998 world series. He was named NL Coach of the Year in 1996 after leading the Padres to a NL West division title, their second in franchise history. The 64-year-old retired from baseball after the 2019 season and recently told Bob Nightengale of USA Today he continued plans to press the “pause button” when the Astros manager position becomes available. Perhaps he would consider an offer from the Red Sox, but this does not seem likely given his recent Mike SciosciaThe Red Sox could turn to another manager with Mike Scioscia won the title of world playoff champion from 2000 to 2018 as manager of the Los Angeles Angels and won a championship with the club in 2002, so they were still known as the Anaheim Angels. seasons as a receiver for the Los Angeles Dodgers and won two World Series as a player. He resigned from his position as manager of the Angels at the end of the 2018 season after the club finished less than .500 three years in a row. be awesome, but Scioscia has as much experience as anyone in the market and could be a stable presence in the Boston canoe. Chip Hale When the Red Sox hired Alex Cora as manager, he had just won a world series with the Astros as a bench coach. He helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series as coach of the Nats, and has experience as an MLB manager. The 55-year-old was the Arizona Diamondbacks skipper for the 2015 seasons and 2016, but he posted a 0.457 percent win in his two years at Phoenix. Hale may not have the best management resume, but he does have extensive experience as a bench coach. This includes two seasons with the Nationals and four seasons with Oakland Athletics, in which the A have won two AL West titles and made three playoff appearances.Matt Quatraro This may be a bit out of the box, but Matt Quatraro has had many recent successes as a bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have won 90 games in the past two seasons, the first two of Quatraro as the team’s coach. Tampa Bay also finished second in AL East with a record 96-66 last season, which was good enough to earn them a wild card spot. Since Boston baseball chief Chaim Bloom has spent 15 years at the Rays’ front office, he can turn to a familiar face to help run the Red Sox.Kevin CashSpeaking from Tampa Bay, Bloom wishes he could get the Rays manager Kevin Cash as his new skipper in Boston. Cash, a former major league catcher, has played two seasons and one-third with the Red Sox in his eight-year career. succeeded Joe Maddon as manager of the Rays and since his debut as manager in 2015, he posted a winning percentage of 0.511 with one of the tightest budgets in the world. The recent success of Cash in particular has been remarkable. As mentioned earlier, Tampa Bay have won at least 90 games in each of the past two years and made the playoffs last season. It will be difficult for Bloom to make money from Tampa as the Rays have under contract until 2024 and have a club option for 2025 built into his contract.Brad AusmusBrad Ausmus was a candidate for the position of manager of the Red Sox in winter 2017, but the work was entrusted to Alex Cora.Ausmus recently had two tries as director of a major league, but he produced only two winning seasons in five years. The 50-year-old led the Detroit Tigers from 2014 to 2017. He won the title AL Central in its first season with a 90-72 record, but missed the playoffs in the next three seasons. The Tigers chose not to extend his contract; after being the Angels’ general manager’s special assistant in 2018, Ausmus was hired as team manager. He was laid off after the 2019 seasons ended after finishing with a record of 72-90. Since he is from New England and was a finalist for the position just over two years ago, Ausmus is definitely on the radar.

Following the findings of Major League Baseball in its investigation into the Houston Astros’ panel flight plan, the Boston Red Sox decided to separate from manager Alex Cora.

Cora, 44, led the Red Sox to a franchise record of 108 regular season wins and a World Series title in its first season in 2018 and became only the fifth MLB manager to win a title in its first season.

He didn’t have as much success in 2019, but the team finished with a winning record and was already under contract with Boston until 2021, with a club option for 2022.

The Red Sox did not expect Cora to disappear so soon, but they decided to go in a different direction.

Here is a list of candidates who could replace him as head of the club.

1

Ron Roenicke

If the Red Sox were looking for a candidate internally, bench coach Ron Roenicke could be an option.

Roenicke, 63, was director of the Milwaukee Brewers for five seasons from 2011 to 2015. In his first season, he led the Brewers to their first Central National League title in 2011 and a franchise record of 96 victories . He finished second in the NL Manager of the Year award that year.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Boston will hire a Cora staff member to take over as manager since the MLB is investigating allegations that the Red Sox used electronic devices to steal signs during their season victorious in 2018.

2

Jason Varitek

As soon as the Red Sox were announced, fans began to throw Jason Varitek’s name into the circle of potential replacements for Cora.

Varitek played catcher for Boston from 1997 to 2011 and was the last Red Sox player to be captain of the team. He won World Series titles in 2004 and 2007, was a triple star and is a member of the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame.

The 47-year-old has been a special assistant to the general manager / president of baseball operations since the 2013 season, which means he was part of two other World Series winning teams as a baseball operations staff member.

“Tek” is still a favorite among Red Sox fans and many would like to see him lead the club during this difficult time.

3

Carlos Febles

Carlos Febles has spent only two seasons on the Red Sox major leagues’ coaching staff, but has just completed his 13th season as an organizational coach.

The 43-year-old has been Boston Third Base coach and field instructor for the past two seasons. He also led 904 minor league games, all with the Red Sox organization.

Febles has managed several players who are currently on the Red Sox roster, including Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Michael Chavis.

Given his familiarity with the core of young Boston stars, Febles could be one step ahead of much of his competition.

4

Dustin Pedroia

Speaking of another fan favorite, perhaps Dustin Pedroia could be part of the mix given his injury history.

The 2007 American League rookie of the year and the 2008 MVP AL made four all-star teams and were a key contributor to two title-winning teams before a knee injury took its toll.

Pedroia has played in just nine games in the past two seasons and has had several left knee surgeries during this period.

Considering his difficulties to return to the field and his sense of play, many believe that Pedroia could make a good manager.

However, now may not be a good time for “Pedey” to be shot. He is still under contract with the Red Sox as a player and owes $ 13 million in 2020 and $ 12 million in 2021, with $ 2.5 million per year carried over without interest. In addition, he has no experience in training or baseball operations.

5

Bruce Bochy

If the Red Sox are leaving with an outdoor rental, there may not be a better candidate available than Bruce Bochy, who has a National Baseball Hall of Fame resume.

Bochy has led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships in the past decade (2010, 2012 and 2014) and brought the San Diego Padres to the 1998 World Series. He was named NL Manager of the Year in 1996 after leading the Padres to a NL West division title, their second in franchise history.

The 64-year-old retired from baseball after the 2019 season and recently told Bob Nightengale of USA Today that he still plans to press the “pause button” when the director of Astros is appointed. available.

Maybe he would consider an offer from the Red Sox, but that doesn’t seem likely given his recent comments.

6

Mike Scioscia

The Red Sox could turn to another manager with a World Series title in Mike Scioscia.

Scioscia was director of the Los Angeles Angels from 2000 to 2018 and won a championship with the club in 2002, when they were still known as Anaheim Angels.

The 61-year-old has also played 13 seasons as a receiver for the Los Angeles Dodgers and has won two world series as a player.

He resigned as manager of the Angels at the end of the 2018 season after the club finished under .500 three years in a row.

His recent track record may not be great, but Scioscia has as much experience as anyone on the market and could be a stable presence in the Boston canoe.

seven

Chip Hale

When the Red Sox hired Alex Cora as their manager, he had just won a world series with the Astros as a bench coach.

Chip Hale has just helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series as coach of the Nats, and he has experience as an MLB manager.

The 55-year-old was captain of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, but had a winning percentage of 0.457 in his two years at Phoenix.

Hale may not have the best management resume, but he does have extensive experience as a bench coach. This includes two seasons with the national championships and four seasons with the Oakland Athletics, in which the A won two AL West titles and made three playoff appearances.

8

Matt Quatraro

It may be a bit outside the box, but Matt Quatraro has had great success recently as a bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays have won 90 games in the past two seasons, the first two of Quatraro as the team’s coach. Tampa Bay also finished second in AL East with a record 96-66 last season, which was good enough to earn them a wild card spot.

Given that Boston baseball chief officer Chaim Bloom spent 15 years at the Rays’ front office, he could turn to a familiar face to help lead the Red Sox.

9

Kevin Cash

Speaking of Tampa Bay, Bloom would like to be able to get Rays manager Kevin Cash as the new skipper in Boston.

Cash, a former major league receiver, has played two seasons and is part of a third with the Red Sox in an eight-year career.

The 42-year-old succeeded Joe Maddon as manager of the Rays and since his debut as manager in 2015, he has posted a winning percentage of 0.511 on one of the tightest budgets in baseball.

The recent success of Cash in particular has been remarkable. As mentioned earlier, Tampa Bay has won at least 90 games in each of the past two years and made the playoffs last season.

It will be difficult for Bloom to withdraw money from Tampa, as the Rays have contracted him until 2024 and have a club option for 2025 built into his contract.

ten

Brad Ausmus

Brad Ausmus was a candidate for the director of the Red Sox in winter 2017, but the work was entrusted to Alex Cora.

Ausmus recently had two tries as director of a major league, but he has only produced two winning seasons in five years.

The 50-year-old led the Detroit Tigers from 2014 to 2017. He won the AL Central title in his first season with a 90-72 record, but missed the playoffs in the next three seasons. The Tigers have chosen not to extend his contract.

After being special assistant to the general manager of Angels in 2018, Ausmus was hired as team manager. He was laid off after the end of the 2019 seasons after finishing with a 72-90 record.

Since he is from New England and was a finalist for the position just over two years ago, Ausmus is at least on the radar of Boston.

.