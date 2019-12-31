Postponement postponed again for Sacto teenager accused in the shooting of Solano Mall – The Reporter

Loading...

A teenager who Fairfield police believe opened fire on passengers in a sport utility vehicle more than two years ago in Solano Town Center appeared for another reading of charges held until Tuesday's response in Solano County Superior Court, but proceedings They were, once again, rescheduled.

Givon Marcel Edmondson Jr., 18, of Sacramento, appeared by the procedure provided in Department 4, and Judge E. Nelson Bradley ordered him to return at 8:30 am January 9, in the same department, in the Fairfield Justice Chamber

Represented by the Public Defender of Solano County during the process, the defendant faces three counts of attempted homicide, among other charges, for November 20, 2017, he shoots in the large parking lot of the mall.

Edmondson, who was 16 at the time of the alleged crimes, is also charged with a charge of filming in a busy vehicle and three counts of assault with a firearm.

Court records indicate that Edmondson was arrested after three days of shooting and recorded in Juvenile Hall of Solano County.

The case was transferred to the adult criminal court, and the Solano County District Attorney's Office filed its complaint on November 14, 2018. The document lists the victims only by their initials AT, JE and JL and did not indicate their ages

After a preliminary hearing, the judge normally sets the dates and times for more legal proceedings, including the date of the jury's trial, during a hearing held until response, when the defendant again calls for a charge or charges.