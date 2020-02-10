Postmates takes cravings to a surreal new level – Adweek

Surrendering to the call for craving is at the heart of Postmates’ latest marketing campaign, which includes print, digital outdoor advertising and a surreal TV commercial that garnered some attention during Sunday’s Oscars broadcast.

“In a category where so many focus on the tactical nature of delivery and technology, we decided to use human truth more intensely and bring it to life through incredible storytelling,” said Eric Edge, marketing and communications director at Postmates. “Everyone knows what it means to be hungry and crave your favorite food, so we worked with a great agency, director and production team to bring that feeling to life in a unique way.”

On the TV spot of mother Los Angeles cravings really hit when a man’s daydream about burgers merged with reality. What starts as a couple of burgers floating in a subway car turns into dozens that crash into seats, bars, and finally the face of cravings.

“If you can only think of burgers: Postmate it,” says the copy of the ad in a classic word game that also anchors the entire campaign in a number of food genres.

The spot and other campaign elements are the result of Postmates’ collaboration with the record Mother L.A. agency, a partnership that began last spring. The months since then have been remarkable for Postmates, which Morning Consult named # 3 of the fastest growing brands in 2019 (followed by competitor DoorDash and hard-seltzer brand White Claw).

Mother L.A. noted that customers’ desire to order food does not always result from a need for food, but from a desire for full-bodied goodness.

“For most people, eating is less about hunger than obsession. This is where Postmates comes in, “said Joe Staples, ecd and partner at Mother L. A.” We satisfy desire with burgers, pizza, tacos and sushi. Here we find the campaign – daydreaming in these moments. “

The print and digital extensions of the campaign take advantage of the customer’s need to pamper themselves immediately.

Pizza, sushi, salad bowls and chicken sandwiches are displayed on billboards with clever texts such as “Congratulations on your date that ends prematurely. Postmate it “and” Do you know what is in supermarkets? People. Postmate it. “

