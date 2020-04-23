PostgreSQL Opening on Steroids: Swarm64 Database Acceleration Software for Performance and Analytics

PostgreSQL is big business. The most common open source SQL database you’ve ever heard of, as Tony Baer of ZDNet himself called it. In addition to being the framework on which various business offerings were created, PostgreSQL has its own user base. According to DB Engines, PostgreSQL is the fourth most popular database in the world.

Swarm64, on the other hand, is a small seller. So small, in fact, that we shared stage with CEO Thomas Richter at a local Berlin Meetup a few years ago. At the time, Richter was not the CEO and Swarm64 was even smaller. But its value proposition still seemed appealing: to increase PostgreSQL’s performance for free. Swarm64 is an acceleration layer for PostgreSQL.

Of course, there is no free lunch, so the “free” part is a talking figure. Swarm64 is a commercial seller. Until recently, however, the real gotcha was hardware: Swarm64 Database Acceleration (DA) required a specialized chip called FPGA to be able to do its PostgreSQL magic. With Swarm64 DA 4.0 released today, it is no longer so.

Accelerate PostgreSQL

First, a little history. Why choose to speed up PostgreSQL? Certainly, an open source database makes sense for many reasons, and PostgreSQL is popular. So, to make it more specific: why not MySQL, PostgreSQL’s rival, even more popular?

When Swarm64 DA was initially developed, the question arose, Richter said. Finally, PostgreSQL was chosen, “because it’s a wonderfully extensible database, which helped us bring Swarm64 DA to market sooner, as an extension to the database rather than a fork.”

Having known previous versions of Swarm64 DA, I highlighted the difference: no FPGA was needed. Richter verified that Swarm64 DA 4.0 is an exclusive software solution and does not require any hardware upgrade. So how does it work?

A key feature of Swarm64 DA is its ability to add more parallel processing to PostgreSQL queries, and this can be done with or without FPGAs, Richter said. In lab testing, he added, the CPU-only acceleration in a 1-terabyte TPC-H database is 10x; adding an FPGA will almost double that. The advantages of FPGA, relative to CPU only, increase as the size of the database or the number of concurrent users increases.

Keep your PostgreSQL code open, improve its performance and use it in case of new use, is the Swarm64 value proposition in a nutshell.

Before you go any further, you need to say a word about benchmarks and use cases. The TPC-H mentioned by Richter is a benchmark designed to evaluate the performance of systems used for analytics-related queries. While Swarm64 is all about improving performance, the DA 4.0 edition focuses on analytics.

The message seems that PostgreSQL plus Swarm64 DA 4.0 can be used as a data warehouse solution. Richter also noted that FPGAs allow people to use a single database to support data collection and reporting at the same time: “CPUs use data in the DBMS, while FPGAs manage reports and analytics. we see in IoT, the cases of use of GIS, realization of analyzes in real time “.

Richter added that Swarm64 DA accelerates PostgreSQL using several techniques. Column indexing is one of them, but it also adds much more parallel processing to query execution and data compression, which helps reduce time-consuming I / O. This release also includes accelerated SQL joins and text search:

“These are the main ingredients in most data warehouse or analytics databases, and we added them to PostgreSQL to help companies implement knowledge systems much easier and less expensive.”

It never hurts to help people cut costs

PostgreSQL is a relational database designed for operational and transactional workloads. While convenience is part of the reason why people may want to stick with their PostgreSQL for analytics workloads, the cost is different.

The value proposition for Swarm64 seems to be “keep your code open, free PostgreSQL, make it run faster.” The Swarm64 DA price point is $ 33 / vCore / month. This may sound compelling, but we should also ask how many of the Swarm64 clients only use PostgreSQL without any additional support or other services. Including the cost of internal resources and experience, the actual TCO is hidden and added up.

PostgreSQL on steroids, taking advantage of parallelism and I / O reduction. Image: Swarm64

Richter noted that the real benefit of Swarm64 DA is that it allows people to use free open source PostgreSQL in more projects, especially in analytics and data storage, where its adoption has not been as strong historically:

“Using PostgreSQL for these projects helps people save a ton of money on the commercial costs of the DBMS license; the annual DBMS maintenance fee paid to a vendor like Oracle can reach 6 figures. Using PostgreSQL for free, remove this – Other costs such as DBMS administrators and tools are expenses that people bear whether they use commercial or free databases.

The cost of using PostgreSQL accelerated by Swarm64 DA compared to local or cloud-based business data storage platforms: about a third the total cost of using Amazon Redshift for 3 years and almost 10 times less than most legacy data store. “.

This is important for all potential users who have more use cases in the area of ​​data warehouse modernization, new machine learning systems and data science and real-time analytics (IoT, Time Series, GIS), Richter said. they meet with the majority.

As Richter pointed out, it never hurts to help people reduce costs, and cost reduction has always been an important reason for the success of adopting open source databases. Interest in saving money in new ways with Swarm64 DA-accelerated PostgreSQL is very strong in the current climate, as it was before the pandemic, he added.

Looking to the future

This release seems to have the potential to make the combination of PostgreSQL plus Swarm64 DA 4.0 a contender for analytics workloads. Richter mentioned that Swarm64 is focused on PostgreSQL for the foreseeable future, but at some point it is possible to add support for MariaDB and MySQL or other databases.

In addition, Swarm64 does not forget its roots, and monitors the hardware. Swarm64 has a double relationship with Intel and Xilinx: they are partners and investors. In addition to joint business development, Richter said, these partnerships provide Swarm64 with an inside clue about new hardware:

“There are many events in hardware, of course, FPGAs, but also persistent RAM, computational storage and cutting-edge computing. These are possible game changes in analytics and IoT data management, and our Hardware partnerships allow us to help customers achieve competitive performance.

DA 4.0 offers three times the speed of Swarm64 DA 3.0, but Richter believes there is still room for improvement. In addition to finding new ways to make PostgreSQL faster, the focus is on ease of use, to make it even easier for PostgreSQL users to benefit from Swarm64 DA.

Swarm64 has also developed a number of open source projects that help PostgreSQL users accelerate, scale, and measure performance. Over the past year, elastic scaling patches and data recovery / restoration have been provided and the plan is to continue developing them.