Postage stamp Fairtex defends kickboxing title at ONE: King Of The Jungle

ONE Championship will travel to Singapore and the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, February 28, with ONE: King of the Jungle.

In the main event, the Thai two-sport world champion ONE Stamp Fairtex will win its ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title against Janet “J.T.” Defend Todd from the USA.

Stamp returns to ONE Super Series to defend their ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title. After the 22-year-old had been 4-0 in the mixed martial arts competition so far, she took the world by storm and delighted audiences all over the world with her impressive strength and her unmistakable charm.

Stamp was most recently at ONE: A New Tomorrow at home in Bangkok, where she finished Puja Tomar in the technical round of 16. Now she is turning quickly to defend one of her prestigious belts.

Todd, a two-time Pan-American Muay Thai champion, challenged Stamp for the first ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Cup in early 2019, but missed victory after five rounds. Despite the setback, Todd Stamps remains the toughest test to date. The two now want to repeat their epic fight, this time with the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Sam-A is looking for Muay Thai belts

In the evening’s co-main event, reigning ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao from Thailand will compete against Rocky Ogden from Australia for the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

Sam-A was spectacular in his last fight, a unanimous decision over Wang Junguang last December. Sam-A is considered one of the most successful Muay Thai competitors of all time and has built an outstanding professional career with more than 400 fights. He has recorded Muay Thai World Titles in different weight classes. He came to the ONE Super Series in 2018 and soon became the first ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion. Even though he would give up this title, he would win ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title in his last competition. Sam-A is now trying to conquer another belt, the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship, when he takes on ONE Super Series newcomer Ogden, a WPMF bantamweight world champion.

Former ONE World Title challenger Amir Khan from Singapore competes in a light competition against the Japanese contract winner of the ONE Warrior Series, Kimihiro Eto.

Khan, a Singaporean Muay Thai champion, has made the biggest name in ONE championship, including former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang and former ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio Banario. Eto, on the other hand, is a national Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling champion who has a penchant for impressive submissions.

Veteran Yoshihiro “Sexyama” Akiyama from Japan and Korea returns in a welterweight competition against Sherif “The Shark” Mohamed from Egypt. Akiyama wants his first win on the ONE Championship world stage against an experienced opponent, while Mohamed tries to return to the winners by defeating a legend.

Yamaguchi in action again

Mei “V.V” Yamaguchi from Japan, the first female atomic weight challenger and former ONE World Title, continues her march to the top of the weight class and this time meets the impressive Chinese opponent Meng Bo. Yamaguchi is known for her versatile punch and grappling skills as well as her veteran experience. She has faced the biggest names in her division throughout her career, including Angela Lee twice around the nuclear weight belt. Meanwhile, Meng is a winner of her last four fights, three of which have moved away.

The undefeated American bantamweight Troy Worthen has undoubtedly impressed in his ONE Championship career and won his first two fights for promotion – both technical knockout wins against the opponents. Worthen will face New Zealander Mark Fairtex Abelardo, a contract winner of the ONE Warrior Series.

Former ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio “The Rock” Banario from the Philippines is fighting featherweight Thai superstar Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai. Both Banario and Wiratchai want to set an example to start their year, but only one man will leave the ONE Circle with a raised hand to win.

The popular and former ONE World Title challenger Tiffany “No Chill” Teo from Singapore is eagerly returning to the fight against the dangerous grappler Ayaka Miura from Japan. In her last appearance, Teo won against Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Michelle Nicolini. Conversely, Miura delivered a brilliant performance against Maira Mazar earlier this month. Teo certainly knows how to handle grabs, but Miura is riding a wave of momentum into this competition, which could prove difficult to overcome.

Ritu Phogat goes for two in a row

The Indian wrestling sensation Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat goes twice in a row in her aspiring mixed martial arts career when she closes the horns with the Chinese Wu Chiao Chen. Phogat sizzled on her debut in the ONE Championship late last year when she ended Nam Hee Kim with a technical knockout in the first round. Phogat has to be at the top of her game against Wu, who wants to make an impression on her debut in the ONE Championship.

In a ONE Super Series Kickboxing Contest, the Japanese WFKO Kyokushin Karate World Champion Hiroki Akimoto meets the OneSongchai R1 Champion Azwan Che Wil from Malaysia. Akimoto, who represents Evolve MMA in Singapore, won an exciting victory over Kenny Tse last year, demonstrating his toughness and aggressive style. He’ll need every bit of strength he can muster to stop his resolute Malaysian enemy.

The Indonesian tournament winner in straw weight Adrian “The Papua Badboy” Mattheis from Indonesia wants to recover from a heavy defeat against compatriot Stefer Rahardian and win the CMPC fighter of the year 2015, “Wolf of the meadows” Hexigetu. Local hero Radeem Rahman, the first Singaporean martial artist at ONE Championship, meets Canadian Jeff Chan.

ONE: King of the Jungle Battle Card

A nuclear weight kickboxing world championship

Postage stamp Fairtex (C) against Janet Todd

A straw weight Muay Thai World Cup

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (C) v Rocky Ogden

Amir Khan vs. Kimihiro Eto

Yoshihiro Akiyama vs. Sherif Mohamed

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Meng Bo

Troy Worthen against Mark Fairtex Abelardo

Honorio Banario vs. Shannon Wiratchai

Tiffany Teo vs. Ayaka Miura

Ritu Phogat vs. Wu Chiao Chen

Hiroki Akimoto vs. Azwan Che Wil

Adrian Mattheis vs. Hexigetu

Radeem Rahman vs. Jeff Chan