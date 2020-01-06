Loading...

[Photo by: Adam Degross]

Post Malone recently demonstrated his skills in screaming while screaming Pantera“Walk.”

The rapper is known for crossing genres and also dives quite frequently in rock and metal scenes. Hearing for Crowning the Empire, in his last collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne, Malone stays close to his rock roots.

Recently Post Malone videos were released by an independent New York-based rock group Beach fossils. They show Malone and the group in what could be a bar in New York singing karaoke.

In the first clip, the rapper does his usual thing and raps on a backbeat. During the second clip, Malone shouts into the microphone for Pantera’s “Walk”.

It is safe to say that if he wanted to start a career in metal, he would probably do very well.

Check out the two clips below!

Post Malone has had an extremely busy year in 2019 and it looks like 2020 should be just as busy. The rapper of the genre would be a featured artist on Justin BieberThe new album is due out later this year.

Recently, Justin Bieber announced a massive tour in May and released a new album. As recently as yesterday, he dropped his first solo song since his 2015 album Purpose.

According to TMZ sources close to Bieber, Post Malone and Travis Scott collaborated on the next album. The end of Bieber’s work is over and they are just waiting for Malone’s voice according to a source.

Bieber’s new album is due out in March, but very few details are confirmed. The only thing we know for sure is that any song with Post Malone on it will be a fire.

Do you think Post Malone could be successful in a metal band? Let us know in the comments below!

