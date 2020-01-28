Post Malone, Travis Scott and A $ AP Rocky will headline the flagship event of the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami in 2020, which will take place from May 8 to 10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, Swae Lee, Juicy J, A $ AP Ferg, Tyga, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, T-Pain, YG, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Young MA , Lil Baby, Rico Nasty, DaBaby, Action Bronson, Curren $ y, Trippie Redd, Gunna and Lil Pump are also leading the three-day event.

Other performers include Lil Tecca, $ uicideboy $, Wale, Pop Smoke, Chief Keef, Fetty Wap, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Keed, Soulja Boy, Smokepurpp, Nav, Sheck Wes, Blueface, Saweetie and Ski Mask the Slump God. The full program is available below in the official poster.

ROLLING LOUD MIAMI 2020

ON SALE FRIDAY JAN 31 @ 10AM EThttps: //t.co/FiJQl89vyr pic.twitter.com/GOO8T9zsNb

– Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) January 27, 2020

Tickets – ranging from standard general admission to a “three-day VIP Munchies experience” – will go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m.ET.

The 2020 edition of the Miami edition follows the Los Angeles event in December. Chance the Rapper, Future, A $ AP Rocky, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Lil Baby and Playboi Carti headlined this episode of 2019; Juice WRLD was scheduled to perform, but the 21-year-old rapper died six days before the festival started.

Rolling Loud also organized events in Miami, Australia, the Bay Area and New York in 2019; this latest iteration sparked controversy after removing five animators from its lineup following a request from the New York Police Department that warned of “public safety concerns”. An event in Hong Kong was canceled due to security concerns due to political unrest.