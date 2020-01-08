Loading...

Post Malone is headlining the pop-up event “Bootsy On The Water” at one of the super bowl launch parties in Florida.

You can watch the rapper live, but the only catch is that tickets range from $ 1,000 to $ 150,000.

The party will take place in a 40,000-foot tent on Miami Bay and will also feature sets by DJs Zack Bia, Lucien, Fred Matters and IRIE. There will also be other “surprises” throughout the night.

VIP table packages start at $ 1,000. If you want to spoil yourself, upgrades to a private 13-person yacht with VIP access are available for $ 15,000. You can also have their helicopter experience with front row seats for only $ 65,000.

The latest upgrade costs $ 150,000 and includes an on-stage lounge, waitress service, private security and access to an 80-person suite for eight hours.

The event takes place on January 31 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and tickets are available here.

Watch the video below for an overview of what the experience may look like.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0u0yrPbVHUo [/ integrated]

More on Post Malone

YUNGBLUD is about to release his second album, after his first album, 21st Century Liability. Already, there has been speculation about who will appear on the second album, perhaps Post Malone.

In an interview with MusicFeeds.com, asked about the record and the big collaborations of the album, YUNGBLUD said: “There is a mentality which will arrive at the beginning of next year. I can’t say who he is yet, but he’s a visionary artist. He’s so sick and he’s a bridge between hip hop and rock and roll. “

Naturally, we know that Malone loves both hip-hop and rock. As recently as this week, Malone was caught yelling at Pantera’s march in an impromptu performance during karaoke at a local bar.

It is very logical for Malone to be the collab to which YUNGBLUD refers. When asked if Malone could be the feature, YUNGBLUD simply replied: “I can’t say, but I’m glad you’re curious, you just have to wait until 2020.”

