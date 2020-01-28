Post Malone says Ozzy Osbourne will “keep kicking his ass”, calling his recent collaborator “so strong” a week after the rocker revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Malone, who just went on stage with Osbourne (and Travis Scott) at the American Music Awards in late November, says he “had no idea” that the 71-year-old was so bad. “Working with him and spending time with him and being around him can’t be seen,” says Malone by phone. “You can see he has a little trouble moving around, but he’s so strong.”

Malone worked with Osbourne on the song “Take What You Want” from the former Hollywood Bleeding album, and the singer says he hopes there will be more music in reserve for his longtime hero. “I know he’s working on a new project with a group of my friends, (and) I’m really excited for him because he’s so passionate about it and it looks amazing; he looks amazing, ”says Malone.

Not familiar with unexpected collaborations, Malone sent his wishes to Osbourne while discussing his new Doritos campaign, which debuted with an ad aired during the Grammys on Sunday evening. The singer, who has jumped the palm despite a few nominations, has teamed up with Doritos to reveal a new flavor of crisps, nicknamed “Flamin ‘Hot Limón”.

The accompanying press release says that the new flavor was inspired by Malone’s alter ego, Post Limón, although the singer says it’s much simpler than that: “I’ve been eating Doritos since I can to walk, so it’s really cool to be part of this new treat. “

Malone has a busy 2020 ahead of him. Here are four other things we learned from our conversation with Posty.

1. The post likes it hot

“I like spicy things,” admits Malone, when asked about the new flavor of crisps (he conscientiously adds that Doritos is almost always his turn to ride). But it’s not just crisps: “I also like spicy drinks,” he reveals. Example: the singer says he likes to start each morning with a shot of lemon and ginger. “If I wake up and feel a little groggy, it slaps you right in the face.”

2. He skipped the Grammys for a bit of R&R (and to avoid trouble)

Although he was in the running for two Grammy Awards – both for “Sunflower”, on the Spider-Man soundtrack: Into the Spider-Verse and Hollywood’s Bleeding – Malone decided to stay home in Salt Lake City to relax. “I take it well and easily,” he explains, explaining why he skipped the ceremony. “I needed a little break because I’m partying a little hard, so it’s nice to be at home and play Call of Duty. I’m going to take some R&R and sleep a little so my body and my voice don’t suck on tour. If I go to Los Angeles, “he explains,” I’m going to be in trouble. “

3. Malone sang “Good Vibrations” with Mark Wahlberg on the set of their new film

The trailer for Post Malone and Mark Wahlberg’s Netflix thriller, Spenser Confidential, was released last week, showing the singer going hand in hand with Wahlberg in an intense confrontation in prison. But on the set, the atmosphere was decidedly more optimistic. “The first time we met, we had an impromptu karaoke session with” Good Vibrations “, says Malone, about her work with Wahlberg. “Man can dance, he can rap, he can act – he’s just a talented guy.”

4. First tour, then new music?

Malone is preparing for a Super Bowl evening this weekend in Miami, before kicking off the second North American stage of his “Runaway Tour”, which will resume on February 4 in Omaha (see tickets and dates here ). After that, it’s back in the studio. “I hope to have a record for fans in 2020,” he said.