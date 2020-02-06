Post Malone makes its debut with a new face tattoo with soggy art

[Photo by: Adam Degross]

Post Malone is at the top of the world. He has a hit record, he played in one Super bowl commercial for Doritos and he is loved by the hip hop community and those outside because of his incredible talent. He also likes tattoos. Well, Posty has just added another tattoo to his collection.

Do you want to guess where? If you guess his face, you are absolutely right. Post Malone has just another factual tattoo and it is just as bold as its last.

Read more: Margot Robbie name drops Slipknot and Metallica on “Jimmy Fallon”

Post Malone is no stranger to tattoos. In addition to huge amounts of talent, the 24-year-old rapper is known for his distinctive facial tattoos. Last month the musician got a huge glove and flail tattooed on one of his cheeks.

In an interview with TMZ Post in January, Malone talked about his newest addition to the ink family.

“It hurt like a bastard,” says Malone. “It’s like a glove and a flail … it’s like a big pointed ball on a chain, it’s pretty cheeky. Finally, I said fuck it, let’s do it.”

View the ink below.

Well, last night Posty patted the other cheek with a bloody buzz. It is a bit smaller than the last, which is good. It’s good, because if he no longer has room to tattoo on his face, we journalists might be unemployed. View his sweet new ink below.

We do not know what the inspiration behind the buzz saw was. It can be a reference to one of Posty’s favorite Fallout games. Anyway, it looks cool.

More message Malone

Good news for fans of Post Malone. The rapper / singer recently stated that he hopes to release a new record in 2020. Although his most recent LP Hollywood bleeding just dropped in September, Posty wants to keep creating.

Posty is currently on the second North American stage of his tour. After that series, Post Malone hopes to be back in the studio.

You probably saw Posty recently in his hilarious new Doritos advertisement for their new taste. That is because the genre-blending artist was remarkably absent in the recent one Grammy Awards, even though he was nominated for two categories.

Post Malone mentions that he needed some rest and relaxation before he set off again.

“I take it easy”, he says in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “I needed a little break because I was partying a little hard, so it feels good to be back home and play Call of Duty. I’m going to do some R&D and get some beauty sleep so my body and voice don’t suck during the tour. If I go to LA, I get in trouble. “

Read more: 10 Oscar-nominated films about musicians to watch

After this next leg of the tour, however, Post Malone hopes to return to the studio, simply saying: “I hope to have a record for the fans in 2020.”

Post Malone also commented on the state of health in the interview Ozzy Osbourne after the news became known that he had Parkinson’s disease.

Malone is known for its work with Osbourne. The song “Take What You Want” from Hollywood’s Bleeding with Osbourne and Travis Scott hit no. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100. The three also performed on stage together American Music Awards end of last year.

Posty says he “had no idea” that Osbourne’s condition was so serious. He then commented on their time together. “You can’t say working with him and hanging out with him and being around him,” Malone says. “You can see he has a little trouble making ends meet, but he’s so strong.” Malone also says: “He [Ozzy] keeps kicking himself.”

What do you think of the new ink from Post Malone? Sound from below!

See more: 11 musicians who rock facial tattoos

1. Oli Sykes