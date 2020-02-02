Post Malone, Lady Gaga cash in during the Super Bowl 2020 weekend

MIAMI – The real winners of this year’s Super Bowl 2020 in Miami were the recording artists who achieved six and eight figures to play a series of brand and private events prior to the game.

Rapper with tattoo faces Post Malone brought in a cool $ 1 million, several industry insiders told us of his appearances at two Super Bowl parties. He played a ticket event for LA club Bootsy Bellows on Friday and a private VIP lunch on Saturday for Michael Rubin’s Fanatics brand. On top of that payday, industry professionals said Malone’s new advertising deal with Doritos was worth $ 2 million, and he also appeared in Bud Light’s Super Bowl ad.

The star had so much money that he gave it away on Super Bowl weekend: he was filmed on Friday at a nightclub in Miami and received three cardboard boxes filled to the brim with singles at a VIP table, a total of $ 50,000, TMZ reported . (Appropriately, we noticed that the used cardboard boxes had fallen from Bud Light.) Malone said the following day during the Fanatics loot of the booty: “It was a drunk fit … I’m not really a comic strip boy anymore, I think so I just give it to my friends. “When asked if he” earned more or spent more “during the weekend, he said,” earn more. “

Meanwhile, we hear that Lady Gaga received $ 1 million for her pre-Super Bowl show for AT&T, while Cardi B played at around six events, and the organizers told us she would get eight figures from all that hard work.

Cardi B and offset BACKGRID

Rapper DaBaby was a newcomer to the Super Bowl sweepstakes. Sources told page six that he earned $ 80,000 to $ 120,000 per event. He played the Sports Illustrated party and a DJ Khaled and Friends show for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest and another show at the Wynwood Factory nightclub.

DJ Marshmellow, who also played the Sports Illustrated party, was ordered to play $ 250,000.

Others who bank in the Super Bowl were Nicki Minaj, who according to TMZ received $ 125,000 for a performance, Gucci Mane, Maroon 5, Chris Brown, The Chainsmokers – who apparently were all over the weekend, Lil Wayne and others.

Kanye West announced that he would set up one of his religious Sunday Services for fans before the game, and sell out tickets the morning the show was announced. We hear that he arrived in the city without Kim Kardashian on Saturday evening.

