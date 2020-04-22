Post Malone is organizing a very special Nirvana tribute livestream for the charity

(Photo by: Post Malone / Adam Degross)

Post Malone plans one Nirvana tribute livestream this Friday April 24th. As many of us already know, Post Malone is a huge Nirvana fan. He even has it Kurt Cobain tattooed on his hand. But this livestream isn’t just for Post Malone to mess around and play covers.

Posty is raising money for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Post Malone has always loved rock and roll. There are some uncovered images of what appears to be his high school band Ask Alexandria. He has covered Nirvana’s ‘Lithium’ and ‘All Excologies’ shouted at PanteraS “Walk” and has collaborated with the legendary Ozzy Osbourne not once, but twice with ‘Take What You Want’ and ‘It’s A Raid’.

Now Posty plans to have fun honoring the music he loves and raising some money for a good cause.

Post Malone announced today (April 22) the special livestream on its social media channel. The post features a teaser from Posty that looks like a rock star with the audible roar of a crowd in the background.

The live stream will be broadcast from the house and the broadcast of Posty at 3 p.m. PST / 18:00 EST. Post Malone says he will “perform a series of Nirvana hits and fan favorites.”

In addition, viewers will have the opportunity to donate throughout the show to the United Nations Foundation’s World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Google all donations at a 2: 1 rate will go up to $ 5 million.

For more information, Posty says to text him at (817-270-6440). The live stream is available here on Post Malone’s official YouTube channel.

More Post Malone

Want to see Post Malone before he became the best singer we know and love? Follow a video on RapaljeOn the Instagram page recently, the singer “Better Now” was in a post from 50 cents.

If you watch the 50 Cent tweet, you can catch Posty in a video for a song the pair recorded in 2015 called ‘Tryna Fuck Me Over.’ The song was featured on the 50 Cent mixtape, The Kanan tape.

50 Cent tweeted that he “forgot” to post it when it was originally recorded.

🔥yo I forgot to release this 30 million records sold ou you know I’m nice n! Gga. I’ll do it whenever I feel like LOL catching FORLIFE tonight 10pm. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @PostMalone https://t.co/rEpajcX9gh pic.twitter.com/TCT1UN2Mjs

– 50 cents (@ 50 cents) April 15, 2020

Posty wears his familiar braids, a bomber jacket and a gold chain. The video begins with the couple talking in a car. A police car alarm sounds and 50 Cent jumps out of the car. 50 Cent jumps into the chorus and says “you are trying to trick me.”

A Posty face tattoo seems to be delighted to work alongside one of the most recognizable rappers in the game. However, he is not bland with his stanza. Some lyrics “just before I got into this bitch I needed cigarettes, I made a pit stop, I spent my life being a good guy, but people still want me to have it.”

You can watch the full video below.

Are you tuning in to Nirvana’s live stream from Post Malone? Sound off in the comments below!

