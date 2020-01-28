(Photo by: Adam Degross)

Good news for Post Malone Fans. The rapper / singer recently said that he hopes to release a new record in 2020. Even if his last album Bleeding in Hollywood just fell four months ago in September, Posty wants to continue creating.

Post Malone has a pretty busy schedule ahead. He performs at a Super Bowl party on a yacht this weekend, then begins the second North American leg of his tour. After this series of dates, Post Malone hopes to be back in the studio.

You’ve probably seen Posty recently in his hilarious new Doritos commercial for their new flavor. This is because the artist who mixes genres was notably absent from the recent Grammy Awards, even though he had been nominated for two categories.

The post Malone cites that he needed rest and relaxation a bit before hitting the road.

“I take it well and easily,” he said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “I needed a little break because I’m partying a little hard, so it’s nice to be at home and play Call of Duty. I’m going to take some R&R and sleep a little so my body and my voice don’t suck on tour. If I’m going to L.A., I’m going to be in trouble. “

After this next stage of the tour, Post Malone hopes to return to the studio by simply saying: “I hope to have a record for the fans in 2020.”

In the interview, Post Malone also commented on the state of health of Ozzy Osbourne after the news of Parkinson’s disease was announced.

Malone is well known for his work with Osbourne. Hollywood’s Bleeding “Take What You Want” with Osbourne and Travis Scott reached 8th place on the Billboard Hot 100. The three also performed together on stage at American music awards end of last year.

Posty says he “had no idea” that Osbourne’s condition was so dire. He then commented on their time together. “Working with him and spending time with him and being around him, you can’t say,” says Malone. “You can see he has a little trouble moving around, but he’s so strong.”

Post Malone has a new name thanks to a new Doritos advert for their Flamin ’Hot Limon chips.

The rapper posted the advertisement on Instagram to reintroduce himself.

In the video, Post is amazed by the flavor of Dorito’s Flamin ’Hot Limon crisps and is renamed Post Limón. He also goes so far as to have it tattooed on his face because of course, he would.

He now uses his new name on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The rapper posted the ad on Instagram with captions saying “Let me introduce myself.”

