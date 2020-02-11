Post Malone gets a new face tattoo, matching ink with Tyla Yaweh on tour

[Photo by: Adam Degross]

Less than a week after the debut of his newest facial tattoo of a bloody buzzsaw, Post Malone has added two more pieces of ink to his collection. One of them, on his face.

Post Malone is no stranger to tattoos. In addition to huge amounts of talent, the 24-year-old rapper is known for his distinctive facial tattoos. Last month the musician got a huge glove and flail tattooed on one of his cheeks.

Read more: Rage Against The Machine announces 2020 tour with Run The Jewels

Post Malone is finishing the last leg of his tour, he has a hit record and played in one Super bowl commercial for Doritos. The man is now at the top of the world. And what do people do when they love tattoos and are at the top of the world? Probably get new tattoos. Well, that’s exactly what Post Malone did.

The genre blending rapper has not added four pieces of ink in less than two months. Three of those tattoos have been on the face of the extremely limited space.

The first was a huge glove and flail on his right cheek. In an interview with TMZ Post in January, Malone talked about his newest addition to the ink family.

“It hurt like a bastard,” says Malone. “It’s like a glove and a flail … it’s like a big pointed ball on a chain, it’s pretty cheeky. Finally, I said fuck it, let’s do it.”

Then Posty added a tattoo with a possible Fallout theme on the other side of his face last week. It’s a damn circular saw and looks pretty cheeky. It is a bit smaller than the last, which is good. It’s good, because if he no longer has room to tattoo on his face, we journalists might be unemployed.

Read more: “Birds of Prey” has the worst opening of DC Extended Universe movies

And now Posty has added two more pieces of ink to his collection. We start with the person who is not on his face. The new tattoo has been posted by Tyla Yahweh that we have seen hanging at Posty in the past.

We recently reported on Yaweh for his song with Wiz Khalifa Which Green day“S Billie Joe Armstrong more than just supported. Yaweh posted the video of the two with the caption

“Bff tats 💕 @postmalone.” The new tattoos say “POSTY CO.” View them below.

Tyla Yaweh is also on tour for this stage of Posty’s Runaway tour.

Read more: Senses Fail records their eighth record with Saosin’s Beau Burchell

The next piece of ink for Post Malone is his newest face tattoo. This is much more in line with his earlier face pieces of a glove and a circular saw. The newest tattoo is a bloody hammer on his right cheek. The photo is posted by Zachary Lowhorn and shows the horrible new ink.

One day Posty will have no more space on his face and that will be a sad, sad day. But that day is not today.

More message Malone

Good news for fans of Post Malone. The rapper / singer recently stated that he hopes to release a new record in 2020. Although his most recent LP Hollywood bleeding just dropped in September, Posty wants to keep creating.

Posty is currently on the second North American stage of his tour. After that series, Post Malone hopes to be back in the studio.

You probably saw Posty recently in his hilarious new Doritos advertisement for their new taste. That is because the genre-blending artist was remarkably absent in the recent one Grammy Awards, even though he was nominated for two categories.

Post Malone mentions that he needed some rest and relaxation before he set off again.

“I take it easy”, he says in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “I needed a little break because I was partying a little hard, so it feels good to be back home and play Call of Duty. I’m going to do some R&D and get some beauty sleep so my body and voice don’t suck during the tour. If I go to LA, I get in trouble. “

After this next leg of the tour, however, Post Malone hopes to return to the studio, simply saying: “I hope to have a record for the fans in 2020.”

Post Malone also commented on the state of health in the interview Ozzy Osbourne after the news became known that he had Parkinson’s disease.

Read more: Oliver Tree is looking for a big scooter and your love – in that order

Malone is known for its work with Osbourne. The song “Take What You Want” from Hollywood’s Bleeding with Osbourne and Travis Scott hit no. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100. The three also performed on stage together American Music Awards end of last year.

Posty says he “had no idea” that Osbourne’s condition was so serious. He then commented on their time together. “You can’t say working with him and hanging out with him and being around him,” Malone says. “You can see he has a little trouble making ends meet, but he’s so strong.” Malone also says: “He [Ozzy] keeps kicking himself.”

What do you think of the latest Post Malone tattoos? Sound from below!

See more: 11 musicians who rock face tattoos