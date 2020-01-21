(Photo via: YouTube)

As if Post Malone is not impressive enough with his musical skills, you will soon be able to see the singer on the screen with Mark Wahlberg in a new Netflix action movie Spenser Confidential.

The film was announced in 2018 and originally dubbed Wonderland.

For his first role as actor, Post will act alongside Mark wahlberg and Black PantherIt’s Winston Duke.

Directed by Peter Berg, the film is based on Robert B. Parker’s novel, Wonderland, and follows an action-packed comedy about a former cop determined to get justice for two old friends.

“Spenser (Wahlberg) – a former cop better known for making problems than for solving them – has just been released from prison and is leaving Boston for good,” said the film’s synopsis. “But first, he gets strung to help his former boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur. It’s Hawk (Winston Duke), a rash and thoughtless MMA fighter convinced that he will be a tougher opponent than Spenser. “

“When two of Spenser’s former colleagues find themselves murdered, he recruits Hawk and his rude ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice.”

The film is previewed on Netflix March 6.

Check out the Spenser Confidential trailer below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgKEoHNi3Uc (/ integrated)

Post Malone was recently spotted on the next Cash Truck.

According to IMBd, the plot of the film follows H, a mysterious character, who works for a company responsible for transporting large sums of money to Los Angeles.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Malone will be one of the criminals in the film. Acting alongside Jason Statham (Fast and furious), the rapper seems to be in the middle of a shooting.

Check out the backstage photos of the set here.

