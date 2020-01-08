Loading...

Post Malone is bringing his bag of stuff to Magic City this month, with a special show to kick off the Super Bowl weekend in Miami. The singer stars “Bootsy on the Water,” an overnight pop-up event that brings the L.A. Bootsy Bellows hotspot to a select crowd in Miami.

The event, which will take place on January 31, will occupy 40,000 square feet of custom built space along Biscayne Bay. In addition to Malone, there will be sets of DJs Zack Bia, Devin Lucien and IRIE, who is known as a local in Miami (when he’s not in Vegas). The organizers, The h.wood Group, also promise “special surprises throughout the night”.

This is the seventh year that the h.wood Group has hosted a Super Bowl event. Last year the headliners were Gucci Mane, Tiesto and French Montana, and previous Bootsy Bellows pop-ups featured everyone from Justin Bieber to Travis Scott. The concerts have also attracted many celebrities, from Chris Evans to Kendall Jenner.

With similar bold names expected at this year’s event (produced jointly with In The Know Experiences and The Network Advisory), tickets for “Bootsy on the Water” won’t be cheap, starting at $ 1,000 for a sits at a shared “VIP Table”. The organizers also offer private yachts to take guests to the event (entering through a private marina of course) and even a $ 65,000 package that allows you and 11 guests to take a helicopter for the event and a table directly in front of the stage.

The connection between entertainment and sport is nothing new for The h.wood Group, which has a VIP area on the grounds of Bootsy Bellows at the Los Angeles Rams games at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. But this event has the added advantage of taking place during one of the biggest sports weekends of the year, with one of the country’s greatest artists currently headlining. John Terzian and Brian Toll, co-owners of h.wood, said: “The combination of sports, entertainment and music only happens once a year (and) ‘Bootsy On the Water’ will be unique in its kind. experience.”

The event takes place two nights before the 54th Super Bowl. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been announced as the halftime performers for the big game. As for Malone, his weekend performance at the Super Bowl arrives as he prepares to launch the second North American stage of his “Runaway Tour”. After his concert in Miami, his tour resumes on February 4 in Omaha.

Tickets for “Bootsy on the Water” are available online at bootsysb.com.