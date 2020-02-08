Possible goals for quarterback James Franklin

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Quarterback James Franklin arrived early on the free agent market.

The Toronto Argos released Franklin a few days before the free agency opened on February 11th. 28-year-old Franklin fell out of favor with Marc Trestman and Jacques Chapdelaine when he was wearing Double Blue. This led to a less ideal work situation for Franklin in The Six.

It was an unfortunate situation for Franklin after former general manager Jim Popp traded with the Edmonton Eskimos in December 2017 and saw the six-foot, 225-pound pivot as Argos’s potential quarterback of the future. Popp signed Franklin in January 2018 for a two-year contract worth $ 250,000 or $ 346,000 per season.

The starters in the entire league are divided into dollars: Vernon Adams Jr. in Montreal; Nick Arbuckle Ottawa; Matt Nichols Toronto; Jeremiah Masoli Hamilton; Zach Collaros Winnipeg; Cody Fajardo Saskatchewan; Trevor Harris Edmonton; Bo Levi Mitchell Calgary and Mike Reilly on the left coast.

CFL teams understand the need for a solid duo and the value of a capable backup with start-up experience in the game’s most important position. Three franchises that make Franklin stand out: Edmonton, Saskatchewan and B.C. The Esks let Logan Kilgore know he won’t be back, the riders are young after Fajardo, and so are the Lions who are following Reilly.

Two short seasons ago, my multiple employees considered Franklin a real QB1. In Franklin’s first three seasons in Edmonton, he completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,449 meters and 12 touchdowns against interception. Jason Maas was his Eskimo coach and he is now the Riders offensive coordinator. Saskatchewan could use a good caller behind Cody Fajardo.

Edmonton’s current general manager, Brock Sunderland, was high on Franklin, but wisely realized that there was nothing left for him and that there would be no star role with the Eskimos at that time. However, Edmonton needs a QB to work with Trevor Harris. The Esks would offer Franklin a familiar environment.

B.C. Lions’ offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic worked with Franklin while the two were in Edmonton. Franklin knows what it’s like to be with Reilly since the couple have been with the Eskimos for three years and Maksymic’s offense would be familiar to Franklin. Meanwhile, Leos-GM committed Ed Hervey Franklin to his first CFL contract in 2015: there is an existing relationship between the two men.

In 79 CFL games, Franklin completed 65 percent of his 4,305 meter attempts with 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Franklin is a strong quarterback with a short run length and can run away from pressure. He has accumulated 593 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the floor – 5.2 yards per carry.

Many of these numbers were aggregated during Franklin’s 16 CFL career starts. Valuable reps for players with promise and potential. He could join the esks, riders or lions and increase the depth of their QB position to be among the top three in the league.

Franklin offers valuable skills and maturity in the Canadian game in the quarterback position.