Positive Jeremie Frimpong injury update

NEIL LENNON spoke with CelticTV prior to the heart match on Wednesday and is happy with his team and the players returning from an injury.

A player who is not yet back on the field is Jeremie Frimpong. The Celtic manager thought the right back would train again on Monday, but Jeremie is not yet on the Lennoxtown training ground.

Not to fear, because the Celtic manager has good news about that.

When asked about the status of Jeremie, the Celtic manager said:

“He is almost done with his rehabilitation, hopefully he will train with the rest of the team on Thursday.”

That’s great news in a week in which Hatem a Elhamed is already training with the first team alongside Nir Bitton.

Celtic fights on three fronts and the manager changes formation with versatile players such as Nir, Hatem and Jeremie back is invaluable.

It is up to all three of them to get fit again and to challenge them for a place. It will not be easy with Celtic unbeaten in 2020. No one will easily give up his place in the team.