Position overview: should the Broncos Phillip give Lindsay a new deal?

Oct. 13 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos guard Connor McGovern (60) celebrates the touchdown of Phillip Lindsay (30) falling back in the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans on Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sport

The backfield of Denver Broncos will change a lot in 2020.

The Broncos are talking to Phillip Lindsay about a contract extension, while both Theo Riddick and Devontae Booker have expired deals.

This is what the market for all those contracts might look like if they come in the off season.

Phillip Lindsay

2019 was another banner year for Broncos, who dropped Phillip Lindsay. He became the first unsigned to fall back to open his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and only the fourth Bronco to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at any time in their career.

The glowing start of Lindsay’s career could bear fruit out of season, because he could see an extension coming his way.

“We will look at (expansion of Lindsay),” said Managing Director John Elway at his press conference at the end of the year. “Again, we come back when we start planning and budgeting for 2020 and where we are financially. It is clear that Phillip has done a fantastic job and is the first free college agent who has gone more than 1000 meters.

“As Vic said last night, there are 32 stupid stupid people who did not draft him and I was one of them. Thank goodness we persuaded him to come here.”

That said, the Broncos would be wise to brake so quickly on a Lindsay extension.

Lindsay will only be a free agent after next season, and even then he will be a limited free agent, meaning that the Broncos can extend him for another two seasons, three with the franchise tag.

It would be wise to postpone this process for as long as possible, since no one who has recently signed a second deal is happy with the return on investment. Todd Gurley, Ezekiel Elliott, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell have all signed monster-second contracts in recent years before entering the worst season of their respective careers in 2019. The return life can often be short. Some wonder if that could be even more true with a decline in the size of Lindsay.

Signing a return to a second contract is not only a risky proposition in general, it is especially risky if you have completed the deal early. Walking back is one of the most physically demanding positions in the competition, which means that the value of a player can change to a single hit. The rams signed Gurley early, only to walk back to develop arthritis on his knees and start the least productive season of a year and a half of his career.

Royce Freeman

Although Lindsay may see a new contract this season, nothing should change with regard to Royce Freeman. Freeman was four meters short for 500 meters in each of his first two seasons, but made up for it by collecting 256 receiving yards in 2019, 184 more than in his first year.

The jury is still at Freeman. He noted an under-average 3.9 meters per performance during his career, but he was perhaps the best pass-catcher of the Broncos this season. That number of meters per carry number is also oblique, because the Broncos Freeman usually perform in short yardage situations when the defense expects this.

Unless Freeman makes a major leap in 2020 and 2021, the Broncos can expect him to continue as soon as his new deal ends and consider setting up a replacement.

Devontae Booker

As with Lindsay, the Broncos will have to make a decision about Devontae Booker this season, as his contract expires, although that decision must be incredibly simple.

Booker is not an essential part of the Denver offense. In the best case, he is a third behind with inconsistent hands, average pass-blocking ability and lacks dynamic talent as a ball carrier.

The Broncos must look to add a receiving back to replace Booker this season. Lindsay was a disappointment in that area. Although Freeman was more productive this season in the passing game, he offers little explosiveness after the catch.

Theo Riddick and Khalfani Muhammed are already on the roster and could play that role, but expect the Broncos to try to run back through the design or the free agency.