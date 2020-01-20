Position overview: Broncos must provide Drew Lock with more weapons at WR

Nov. 17 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) celebrates after winning a scoop against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter in U.S. Bank Stadium. Compulsory credit: Ben Ludeman-VS TODAY Sport

John Elway should be relieved this out of season, knowing that he doesn’t have to worry about the quarterback position. Now Elway will have to start building a team around Drew Lock, just like at Peyton Manning.

Surrounding Lock with talent starts with two top priorities for the Broncos, namely upgrading the attacking line and the receiving core.

How many pieces should the Broncos add and what does Denver’s current depth chart look like?

Courtland Sutton

The Broncos found a dominant number 1 receiver in 2019 with second-year man Courtland Sutton.

Sutton won 72 receptions, gained more than 1,100 yards, 50 first downs and scored six touchdowns. That all happened despite playing with three quarterbacks, two of which had never thrown an NFL pass before.

Now, with a very low season to build chemistry with Drew Lock ahead of him, Sutton has a big chance of becoming an All-Pro candidate in 2020. The Broncos have had great top receivers going back to Rod Smith and Brandon Marshall, but Sutton has the potential to be better than all of them.

DaeSean Hamilton

DaeSean Hamilton is one of the biggest enigmas in the Denver roster as we head towards 2020. You could see him this season opposed to Sutton as the recipient of Denver No. 2, or you could see him missing the final roster.

Hamilton closed the 2018 season well and closed the season with 30 receptions, of which 25 in the last four weeks. He was then hyped during the low season as the number 3 receiver for 2019 with the suspicion that he would become the number 2 once Emmanuel Sanders left.

Unfortunately, that did not happen and Hamilton was a huge disappointment from the start of the training camp to week 12, where he had a total of only 11 receptions for 101 yards plus a dropdown in a loss of one possession for the Raiders. After Sanders’ exchange, when you would expect the Hamilton numbers to make a huge leap, his numbers dropped even because it took him four weeks to catch another pass and five weeks to have a game over 20 receiving recruit.

Tim Patrick

While Hamilton continues to disappoint, Tim Patrick continues to exceed expectations with his game. The unsigned, former Utah Ute receiver passed Hamilton both last season and this one, because it was he who filled the void that Sanders had left behind.

From week 8 (the first game after the Sanders trade) to week 12, when Hamilton did not record any reception, Patrick earned 80 yards at five receptions despite playing in only two of the four games during that period.

Injuries stopped Patrick in 2019 because he only appeared in half of the Broncos games, but if he is healthy, it is clear that he is the second best recipient on this roster.

Diontae Spencer

Diontae Spencer was the most pleasant surprise of the Broncos with the recipient and with special teams. The former Canadian Football League player immediately became the best return of the Broncos since Trindon Holliday, and he was arguably even better.

He also provided the Broncos attack with a fast-receiving weapon that simply wasn’t in the team after the Sanders trade.

However, the roster situation of Spencer for 2020 is very turbid. He is currently on his way to becoming a larger and more prominent part of this offense, ranging from four snaps in the first quarter of the season to 15 in the last month, but he can depend entirely on the selection, depending on how Denver approaches depth.

Juwann Winfree

Juwann Winfree was a complete non-factor in his first season with the Broncos.

He was a stunner who came from the University of Colorado, given his physical abilities, and because he barely had any influence on the team in year 1, even on special teams, it looks much more buster than pop.

Winfree gets a chance to earn a roster place this offseason but is in no way a shoe-in to reach the 53 final.

What to expect in 2020

Addressing the broad receiver must be one of the top priorities of the Broncos this season. The attack line and lines of defense also need help, but adding more reliable receiving weapons for a quarterback who currently has only one should be at the top of the list, if not on top.

The Broncos could add a receiver like the Jets ’Robby Anderson, but given the huge level of design this year at receiver, there is strong speculation that the Broncos will try to support their passing corps through the draft.

There are dozens of receivers who could consider the Broncos after the first round that would still have an immediate impact on this team, meaning that not many recipients are worth setting up the 15th overall for the Broncos. One of the few they have to consider is Alabama speed devil Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs ran a 4.24 on the pro-day of Alabama last year and he is now a year older and closer to his athletic prime, and unlike last year he actually trains for the event. He could become the next Tavon Austin or the next Tyreek Hill, and the Broncos should take the risk.