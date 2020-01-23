Position assessment: Broncos' edge rushers are among the best in the competition

Von Miller and Bradley Chubb celebrate in 2018. Credit: Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports.

On the way to the 2019 season, all the buzz around the Broncos focused on the potentially unstoppable duo of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb under the supervision of Vic Fangio.

That didn’t go according to plan, as Miller showed his first real signs of regression and Bradley Chubb tore his ACL in the first quarter of the season, but there is still much to be optimistic about thanks to the incredible depth that the Broncos have re-cultivated .

Von Miller

Von Miller began to show signs of decline in 2019, but he was still a major playmaker for the Broncos on the defensive side of the ball.

In his first year in the Vic Fangio schedule, Miller picked up only eight bags. This season was only the second time in Miller’s career that he could not include double-digit pockets and the first time he appeared in at least 10 games.

Although the bags were not there, the pressure and pass-rush productivity was still there. According to Pro Football Focus, Miller was still the third most productive pass-rusher on a per-snap basis (min. 175 snaps).

Bradley Chubb

After sneaking into the NFL scene with one of the best pass-rush seasons the competition has ever seen from a rookie, Bradley injured Chubb’s encore.

Although he was on the field, the Broncos’ most productive pass was rusher when the team could barely pick up a bag, and he showed off an incredible toughness by returning to the field against the Jaguars with a torn ACL.

Malik Reed

The Broncos were guaranteed to lose Shaquil Barrett in a free organization, but that loss was even worse when he started leading the NFL. The only thing that made that loss easier was the collection of young, talented passrushers who brought in the Broncos, including Malik Reed leader.

Denver’s newest unsigned pass rusher registered three pockets and 20 prints on limited snaps and even earned the incredible nickname “dream killer” in his rookie season.

Justin Hollins

Like Reed, Justin Hollins was a rookie pass rusher who played above his concept status and helped to alleviate the absence of Bradley Chubb.

The pick in the sixth round was Denver’s least productive edge rusher per PFF, with only one bag and 10 rushes in the season.

That said, the productivity of Hollins as a rookie pass rusher is not as important as it was for Reed, considering how raw he came from Oregon, and his ability to play inside linebacker.

Jeremiah Attaochu

Perhaps the most promising and exciting of the unproven, young passers-by are Jeremiah Attaochu.

Attaochu was a second round of the Chargers in 2014, but never really produced for them, with only 10 pockets during his four seasons with the team.

After a brief period with the Jets, Attaochu was at the Broncos, where he had one of the most productive and efficient seasons of his career, with a total of four pockets in just five starts. When he finally realizes his potential in the second round, the defense of Denver becomes much narrower.

What to expect in 2020

This is one of the Broncos’ position groups that must remain largely untouched.

Yes, Miller showed signs of deterioration last season, but he is still an elite defending player and swapping it would not be worth it for the pull that the Broncos would get back.

Attachou is the only member of the group with a contract that expires, and although the Broncos were able to get him into position thanks to their depth, they should try to keep him in view of his upward and cheap market value.