Portland Trail Blazers Holiday Wish List: Get Weird

The Pacific Northwest! A country with moody mists, shaggy pine forests drenched in fresh rain pearls, and a man named Hassan Whiteside who is obsessed with a koi fish called Party Boy Steve, whom he met last summer in Portland & # 39; s Japanese Gardens Has. The trail blazers have had a jerky season, we can all admit that. A team that seemed soaring, blazing and entertaining fell flat from the start. Awaken the triumphant return of Carmelo Anthony, who shines in gem-colored turtlenecks, to give a boost to a team that has been terribly injured.

Zach Collins has a shoulder injury, Melo has been slowed down by a knee injury that he is slowly returning from and Rodney Hood is out due to an Achilles injury, while Jusuf Nurkić, who has been down since last season, is still out. The good news is that it is important for Trail Blazers to do what most Portland residents have a twisted pride in: going crazy. So let's take a look at what's on Blazers' wish list.

# 1: Twinning

In order for the blazers to sway on the Western Conference pile they recently climbed on, their two main guards must explode. C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard have never scored more than 25 points in more than two consecutive games in their four and alternating seasons that start together. But listen! A vacation wonder! In the last week before Christmas, McCollum and Lillard scored almost 30 points per game in glorious tandem.

With Anthony, it's this kind of reliable production that Portland needs from its dominant shooters because it was the waffles that hurt them. Opposing teams get a hint of a shaky stretch of punches that don't hit the mark. Isn't it more fun to see McCollum and Lillard the way it feels like they've always been meant for them and would they go under?

# 2: Hassan Whiteside, who accepts to be simple

Damian Lillard knows when to pretend. Okay, maybe not you, but sure if Hassan is Whiteside. When asked about Whiteside's recent catch up, Lillard said, "If he plays like this, we have a great chance of winning games. It's almost as if it were obvious if he didn't. It's obvious if he did not bring along, because when he does it is so obvious and a big deal for our team. "

Whiteside was a monster with a rebound in December. At best he has 23 rebounds in one game and when he backs off he still has double digits. When the holidays approached, he also started filling. Since the start of the season, his blocks have increased per game, and he doesn't shoot the ball badly. If that means being easy for Whiteside, he has to accept it across the board.

# 3: Get weird

Look, there are some teams in the league that are extremely comfortable to improve their lineup, especially with an injury-related deficit. The blazers haven't turned out to be weird yet. And why not? What is stopping them? Look, at this point in the season, Whiteside can bounce, block, and shoot, play like a traditional center, and let the shooters clear the ground so Whiteside can crash the pitch. It's about a hundred times more dangerous if Lillard and McCollum stay hot. Bring Kent Bazemore off the bench as a catch and shoot valve and let Anfernee Simons cook.

The best thing about Portland being in the position it is right now is that they are not that valuable in their winnings – hopefully – that they cannot experiment with the alchemy of things.