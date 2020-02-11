Portable flagpole, red carpet, Lululemon jacket: the fine details of hosting the Royals in Canada

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, inspects the honorary guard at Reconciliation, the peace monument, near the ByWard market during a three-day official visit to Canada on July 1, 2017 in Ottawa.

Pool / Getty images

It was the spring of 2017, and Canadian Heritage officials had a problem: where can you find a 400-foot red carpet for British royals in Iqaluit?

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, came to visit for the 150 celebration of Canada. Including a stop in Iqaluit, where the ceremony required a red carpet that led to the stage in the Nunavut legislation where they would sit during a ceremony.

Canadian Heritage officials sat together and decided that 25 feet would be fine – enough to climb the platform, but not bother to stretch all the way to the road. (That is eight meters instead of 121 meters.)

This small footnote in history is recorded in a series of 600-page documents that the department has released in a request for access to information asking for all the costs of the royal visit.

But more interesting than the costs is the window to the intense and detailed planning that is needed when the royals come to town.

We have compiled a sample of those details, large and small.

Big: The Fairmont Château Laurier did very well from the visit. Canadian Heritage had to look for rooms for our guests, because Canadians from all over the time were planning to attend Canada Day in the capital.

The Westin was full, just like all the other hotels in the city except Lord Elgin and the castle. Heritage chose the castle, but everyone charged top dollar for the special occasion. The 40 rooms for British visitors each cost $ 600, times three nights – $ 72,000. Plus internet, office supplies and miscellaneous, and a $ 64,000 guarantee if the royals are canceled.

Meanwhile, the royals themselves remained on the Rideau Hall site.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, together with then Governor-General David Johnston and his wife Sharon Johnston take part in a ceremony to open the Queen’s entrance at Rideau Hall during a three-day official visit to Canada on July 1, 2017 in Ottawa.

Chris Jackson /

Getty Images

Not so big: Before a real royal can come, you have to do a dry run – that is the actual deadline – with five British stand-ins. They are officially ‘members of the royal household’, of Clarence House, where the couple lives. In April 2017, they visited Ottawa, Prince Edward County and Iqaluit as an exploratory party.

They needed a food budget for a week, which was $ 762.85 each (at $ 17.15 for breakfast and up to $ 45.95 for dinner, although higher in Nunavut, plus incidental costs.)

The actual royals needed a lot of ground transportation, especially from and to Prince Edward County. Many local bus companies have different contracts for $ 2,000 here and $ 4,000 there, and a limo company got $ 14,911.

Translators for the visit – $ 5,631, usually for the printed media guides.

It costs around $ 6,000 in travel costs for an official photographer to follow them, mainly due to the cost of traveling at the North Pole.

And do you know the chic accreditation badges that people wear for these things? The price this time was $ 13,695.

Smaller details: Two leather BlackBerry holders, $ 24.99 each.

And there were strange amounts. The visit had to be registered in a register called the Golden Book, and it had to be done in style.

Charles and Camilla have not signed their own name. A calligrapher was hired to come in. And an artist painted the emblem of the royal tour. Calligraphy: $ 200; artist: $ 330. A Heritage employee with a sharp eye wondered why the artist was hired based on any source.

Because she did this before and is available in the short term, the answer was. That arranged that.

Other specialties during the tour were a portable flagpole with a fall for the prince’s personal standard, to fly during a ceremony in CFB Trenton and in Nunavut, and various barricades everywhere from Elgin Street to a farmers market and a winery.

Even smaller: A local company made a successful bid to supply die-stamped bronze lapel pins with an enamel emblem (gold and white) and the words “Royal Tour 2017” for $ 1.59 each. Heritage ordered 500 pins.

They encountered a mystery when they tried to hire a printing company. The department called three local companies to bid, and two of them took the trouble not to answer. Fortunately they did that and different materials were printed on time.

Endless details: Fifty storage boxes, about a dollar each. A shredder (rented out). Copier. A $ 32 bus ticket from Moncton to Miramichi for someone catching a flight to Ottawa to plan the visit. Many audiovisual equipment. Taxis. And $ 200 to replace an employee’s stolen Lululemon jacket.

Overtime when a prince dinner for 200 guest on Canada Day: Servers and cooks were estimated at $ 15,000 overtime. But they kept the guests one drink for a very modest bar bill of $ 637. The whole event was $ 30,725.

Anyone who is curious about royal security costs in the era in which Harry and Meghan live in Canada must continue to wonder. That came from the budget of the Mounties and Heritage did not record it.

[email protected]

twitter.com/TomSpears1

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Grandson Peter Phillips and Queen Elizabeth’s wife to divorce

Liberals pull the plug to move elite Joint Task Force 2 unit

Tim Hortons renews loyalty program after giveaways have made a big hole in sales