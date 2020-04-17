Port Milwaukee reacts to postponement of cruises close to the country

MILWAUKEE — Next the cancelation of cruises from big cruise traces early in the 7 days, Port Milwaukee issued a assertion Friday, April 17 on the postponement of journeys slated for the ‘Fresh Coastline.’

Port Milwaukee Director Adam Schlicht stated:

“As anticipated, we been given official notification that some planned passenger cruise ship visits at Port Milwaukee in the summer season of 2020 have been postponed, which includes cruise phone calls by the Pearl Mist in June, in accordance with up-to-date steerage from the Centers for Disorder Handle.

The Port and its cruise operator companions area the highest priority on passenger security. Understandably, the ongoing pandemic may well necessitate even more rescheduling of other passenger cruises.

Port Milwaukee has seen major will increase in cruise passenger visits in excess of the earlier year, and I stay optimistic that added cruises corporations and itineraries will contain Port Milwaukee in the potential.

The Port and its tourism partners in the Milwaukee Cruise Collaborative will continue to advertise Milwaukee as an attractive location for American and global cruise traces.

“We all glance ahead to the time when cruise passengers can once again love sailing the Good Lakes and browsing Milwaukee, the heart of America’s ‘Fresh Coast’.”

