In our new series we watch eight cities where live music has exploded – from legendary hubs such as Chicago and Nashville to emerging hotspots such as Tulsa, Oklahoma and Portland, Maine. We also look at a number of distant destinations where the music is worth the trip. One of those places is Port Antonio, Jamaica, a former sleepy place with rum bars, street parties and some of the best music in the world.

Although he grew up in Kingston, Shaggy had never been to Port Antonio, the city on the northeast coast of Jamaica, until his wife suggested a trip to the remote city. “I had to cut through bushes to get to this beach and I didn’t even know how to swim,” says the reggaester. “I was like:” I don’t want to go to a damn beach! “But it was so unspoilt. I spent the whole day there.”

Shaggy is one of many musicians who have discovered the lush, seductive and secluded charms of Port Antonio, not far from the birthplace of acorn cooking. Diplo, Santigold and Shaggy (who bought 10 hectares of land on the beach) have real estate in the area. Geejam, a hilltop boutique hotel run by former record manager Jon Baker, has a very private studio where Drake, Harry Styles, Florence and the Machine, and recently emerging British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith have worked, some of which blocked for months. (Drake took over the luxury of Geejam BUSHBAR for a 24-hour bash, inviting local artists to party with him; the space also offers live music on Fridays and Saturdays.) Producers and writers have come together at songwriting camps on site to write material for Dua Lipa and Alicia Keys. “Every hotel with a studio can put together the most high-tech room,” says Baker. “But the reality is that you cannot use the Caribbean and the Blue Mountains as a backdrop.” The cabins have themes such as Rock Steady and Ska.

Port Antonio is a two-hour drive from the capital, Kingston, with none of the usual tourist resorts and golf clubs. A new highway under construction will cut that time in half, but until then fly into Kingston, spend the night at the new earth or Spanish court, stop at the new Kaya Herb House, where you can get a license on the spot for the highest quality local ganja and catch live reggae at the Kingston Dub Club in the hills outside the city. Then head north to a city (10,000 inhabitants) with seven beaches, the pristine Reach Falls waterfall, and the Blue lagoon (yes, where that Brooke Shields film and parts of Top Gun were recorded).

Music in Port Antonio is not banned to GeeJam. In Port Antonio, musicians and holiday makers dive into rum bars to hear ska. Every Sunday evening you can party on reggae classics at Guinep Tree Bar “s street party “Vinyl Sundays” or Boston Jerk CenterIs ‘Freaky Sundays’. View the weekly Roadblock street party at the Cristal night cluband grab an authentic Jamaican dinner on the funky backyard Soldier camp. Shaggy himself participated in river rides on bamboo rafts before he went to work. “Other places need to adapt and place recording studios in hotels,” he says. “You get the creative juices flowing in that relaxed mode.”