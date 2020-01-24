Porsche's Super Bowl ad is a tough chase - Adweek

Porsche’s last appearance in the Super Bowl was in 1997, when the German car manufacturer pointed out that its Boxster sports car was made by hand and not assembled by robots. Created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, it felt like a classic car advertisement right up to the gorgeous punch line.

Twenty-three years later, a lot has changed in the automotive world, and most automobile manufacturers are striving to become known in the highly competitive electric vehicle category. While deliveries of electric vehicles have increased, Tesla remains on Catbird Square and is a leader in sales and customer loyalty. Still other players in the luxury EV category are on the heels of Elon Musk, especially in Europe.

Porsche is putting its chips on the table at this year’s Super Bowl and will debut with a new ad from the Cramer-Krasselt agency. The 2.5-minute spot focuses mainly on his Taycan electric sports car and is a combination of product, brand history and simple old adrenaline fun.

“The Heist”, which is shortened to a shorter length for the game, begins in the Porsche Museum in Germany, where a camouflaged villain slowly sneaks the Taycan out of the building. Since it is an electric car, nobody is wiser until the laser alarm is triggered. From there, security guards argue about other cult Porsche models (sometimes there is a dispute about who gets what because Porsche is fun to drive). Classics such as the 917K racing car, the 918 Spyder hybrid supercar and the Porsche 911 are presented.

In a funny moment, a security guard receives the keys for a Porsche Super tractor that was manufactured by the brand between 1956 and 1963. From there it is a well-known subject in which several Porsche chase the thief through the streets of Stuttgart (the brand’s home town), Heidelberg and in the picturesque, famous Black Forest. In the end, we learn that this is a lighthearted chase and appears to be a fun game that the security forces take part in from time to time.

There are a few other fun moments, but the core of the ad is pure adrenaline and fits well into the history of Porsche, while looking at the future of your vehicles and a changing consumer audience.

“The spotlight and advertising at this event make it a perfect place to entertain new fans in an entertaining way that are related to the performance and competition of the game,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “A Porsche is always a driver’s car, and the playful pursuit in” The Heist “draws a clear line through decades of models for the Taycan. They all share the same soul.”

