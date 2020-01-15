Porsche Taycan Turbo S's 192-mile range makes it the least efficient electric vehicle on the market

Today, the EPA has released its official notes for the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and, as expected, it is even less efficient than the Turbo.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the flagship variant of the electric Porsche Taycan offers a range of 192 miles (308 km) on its 93.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, 9 less than the Taycan Turbo that made the big ones titles last month with its disappointing performance on this.

However, the poor efficiency score is likely a direct result of Taycan’s performance targets, as Porsche wanted to create more than one suitable electric sports car and less than a traditional luxury four-door.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is also rated at 68 MPGe combined, officially making it the least efficient electric car in the United States today, leaving behind larger electric SUV models like the Tesla Model X Performance (79 MPGe) and the Audi E-Tron (74 MPGe). The Tesla Model S, arguably the EV most comparable to the Taycan currently, achieves an excellent 97 MPGe.

All things considered, those looking for an electric 750 hp Porsche might not be interested in its efficiency; especially those who will spend at least $ 187,610 to have the privilege of owning one. So far, most critics paint a picture of an ultra-fast electric car on the track and on public roads, delivering its breathtaking performance over and over, unlike other fast electric vehicles on the market.

