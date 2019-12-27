Porsche presents its five favorite 917 colors, which one do you choose?

Loading...

The Porsche 917 may not be the most successful model in the 24-hour history of Le Mans, but it is definitely one of the most amazing cars ever raced in La Sarthe.

You can always replace "great" with "frightening" if you describe the 917, since so many drivers were scared to ride because of the brutal and rough edges of the iconic racer. Not many drivers were able to tame the Porsche 917, but those who felt immensely satisfied with winning races in it.

As the first Porsche to win the Le Mans 24 Hours, the 917 will forever have a special place in the car manufacturer's history and in the hearts of motorsport enthusiasts worldwide. The 917 owes part of its fame to the many cool liveries that he played during the three years he participated in the World Sportscar Championship, including the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Without further ado, here are the five coolest liveries of the Porsche 917, arranged by the automaker himself.

# 5: Porsche 917-001 with green and white color scheme

Porsche unveiled the 917 at the Geneva Motor Show in 1969 in this cool combination of green and white, just two days after completion. 50 years ahead and this car was restored to its original state and color scheme using advanced 3D technology.

# 4: 917/20 "The Pink Pig"

This is one of the most recognizable Porsche 917 & # 39; s because of its pinkish color that it delivered the affectionate nickname of "The Pink Pig." Why pig? Because it was more than 240 mm (9.4 inches) wider than the regular 917, it underwent further adjustments to improve aerodynamics. In addition, designers have applied markings that show pieces of meat when the car was built in 1971, showing that Germans do have a sense of humor.

# 3: Porsche 917 "Long-Tail" with Martini color scheme

The Porsche 917 "Long-Tail" with Martini color scheme also dates from 1971, when it received the iconic colors of the Italian beverage brand. A year earlier the psychedelic green and purple stripe pattern did not bring happiness, because it withdrew from Le Mans due to engine failure. It also failed to cross the finish line in 1971; nevertheless, it became the first racing car to set a record average speed of more than 240 km / h (149 mph) at Le Mans.

# 2: Porsche 917 in Gulf Oil color scheme

The Gulf-liveried Porsche 917 needs no presentation because the light blue and orange scheme became famous, especially because of its appearance in Steve McQueen's "Le Mans" movie. To this day, it has remained one of the most valuable 917 models.

# 1: Porsche 917 in Salzburg Red

The most special 917 color scheme in Porsche's book is the Salzburg Red car – and not without reason. Red and white are the colors of the 917 that gave the car manufacturer its very first overall victory during the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1970. Interestingly, the color scheme is inspired by the colors of the Austrian flag, which is not surprising considering that both the Porsche and Piëch families are from Austria.

Now that we called the Piëch branch of the Porsche Empire, it is worth noting that the 917 was designed under the supervision of Ferdinand Piëch, a brilliant engineer who later became ruthless car director, who, among other things, took over the VW Group's acquisition of VW Group brand orchestrated, and the extension to the auto ziggurat that it is today.

