Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo GTS: Jalopnik review

Jalopnik reviewsAll our test drives in one convenient place.

The Panamera Sport Turismo GTS is a damn V8 Turbo Porsche station wagon. Even if you only like cars a little, you should really get started with this description. I will say this car is not exactly what I expected, but it is quite fresh.

(Full disclosure: One of the Porsche representatives said that I could borrow any vehicle from a list, which seemed the coolest option. It was brought to my home with a full tank of fuel.)

I’ve never been in a Panamera before I had to look at it. But I think that’s fine, because if you’ve never really gotten into the Panamera yourself, this is generally a good choice. Especially in Mamba Green.

The car is so slippery that it looks alive. It’s quick – what a surprise – and extremely comfortable. Once installed in the cockpit, you have claw-like grip on the firm seats with their cushions, and you crouch deep under a high beltline like Baby Yoda in his floating bassinet.

The Panamera Sport Turismo, which I sometimes call “PST” to save valuable pixel ink, offers you extreme performance that is extremely accessible. And a uniquely pungent taste of luxury. The exterior design is flawless if you like both Porsche and practical cars.

What is it

Photo: Jonathan Harper

The PST is the answer to a question nobody has asked: How long and how low can we build a Porsche and still make it look cool?

Specs That Matter

A Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, the cheap option (hah), costs $ 98,000 and brings 330 horsepower from a Turbo V6. At the top of the pile, I thought, was the $ 157,000 turbo with a twin-turbo V8 that takes out the claimed 550 horsepower. After I wrote that in the beginning, a colleague reminded me that the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is also a thing. With 677 horsepower and a price of $ 191,700.

The PST GTS, like the green car you see here, starts at $ 135,500 and also features a twin-turbo V8 with a modest 453 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque.

If you can resist the temptation to give full thrust every five minutes, the car is said to reach 22 MPG on the highway. The electromechanical steering with variable transmission connects the rudder to the front wheels, the top speed is 179 miles per hour and with the Sport Chrono package, the GTS should be able to reach 60 miles per hour in less than four seconds.

Frankly, it feels less.

Photo: Jonathan Harper

The long, slippery Sport Turismo has an overall length of 198.9 inches and a curb weight of 4,606 pounds. It is only a little bit longer than the V8 super sports car from Mercedes-AMG (the E63 S; 197.1 inches long) and lighter than a mite – the Merc data sheet gives the curb weight of the E-Class at 4,669 pounds. With 603 hp it is also more powerful.

The only real competitor of the PST in the USA would be the Audi RS 6 Avant, whose performance is similar to that of the Mercedes with just under 600 hp. In addition, the Audi car is said to be only 4.575 pounds and 196.7 inches long.

But the Porsche is typically the lowest in this trio. Its height is posted at 56 inches. The Mercedes and the Audi are 58 and 58.5. So it makes sense that the aesthetics of Sport Turismo is the most elegant.

Casual driving

Photo: Jonathan Harper

I felt like an elite pilot in a spaceship behind the wheel of this thing. And not just in a way that brand new $ 100,000 cars feel chic. The cockpit design of the PST deliberately includes the driver. Perhaps “bobsleighing” is a better analogy than “spaceship”. But the weight and firmness of closing the door and operating the steering wheel give everything this car does an important look.

The only point where I was let down was when I pressed buttons on the center console. Porsche had recently stuffed the console of all of its cars with tiny little clicks and switches. This car takes this off for a flat plane. I think the idea was that hard buttons feel more like a smartphone screen. The execution leaves something to be desired. Pressing items takes a lot of effort, and the entire panel moves when you click an item. That took away the feeling of futurism.

But such frustrations quickly subside because the seats are so exceptionally comfortable. And the force arrives strong and does not stop.

Aggressive driving

When I wrote this, I realized why I wanted to call this car Bob and Spaceship. It feels like both: It feels like a Space Mountain ride in Disneyland. The PST starts and hovers and cuts and cuts its way to the horizon without the slightest indication of slipping or instability.

Photo: Jonathan Harper

If you are unwilling to exceed 200 percent of the top speed, you will find it very difficult to upset this. The trust is great; The Panamera Sport Turismo places driving on a very simple level of difficulty.

But at the risk of pretending to be slowpoke, the fun factor of canyon carving in this car suffers from its outstanding competence. The vehicle is so planted and good-natured that it is difficult to tell whether you are driving 30, 60 or 95 miles an hour once you have started driving.

What is great

Photo: Jonathan Harper

The Sport Turismo looks fast and unique, but is still modest. It’s also extremely futuristic without moving too far from the typical, swollen Porsche fenders. It is without a doubt one of the best looking new cars in 2020.

I also like how smooth and strong it feels like cutting through the city traffic. But the comfortably firm grip of the seats, which includes you like the safety bars on this theme park ride that I mentioned earlier, could be my favorite feature.

The entire cockpit feels almost like something you are carrying rather than sitting in it. It’s a wild thing to think of a station wagon.

What is weak

I hate buttoning on the center console. I hate it so much. Porsche took a nice, timeless button system and dropped it because it feels like something you would find in an eBay home electronics kit. The haptic feedback moves in an eerie valley between “It’s a touchscreen” and “All buttons are a huge button”, and I’ve largely avoided messing with it because it spoiled me.

Photo: Jonathan Harper

However, I didn’t do a very good job because my fingerprints showed freckles a few days after the car was picked up. The plastic was also pretty scratched in the few thousand kilometers that this Mamba Green GTS had served the press fleet.

I also had problems with the accessibility of the seat controls. Every time I opened the door, the driver’s seat returned to a position I didn’t like, even though I had reprogrammed it and reset it several times. Obviously I did something wrong. But I shouldn’t have been in so much trouble.

Photo: Jonathan Harper

As far as the actual driving experience is concerned, apart from the abstract insensitivity of the vehicle personality, the only blatant weak point that fascinated me was the start / stop function.

My Panamera test car stopped sputtering before the car came to a standstill, suddenly got out and my ultra-soft limo stops jerked. Annoying at best, potentially dangerous at worst.

judgment

Jaguar might have coined the slogan “grace, space and pace”, but I think that at the moment nothing on the street embodies this triad of concepts better than the Panamera Sport Turismo.

Photo: Jonathan Harper

It’s gorgeous in a very traditional sense, there’s plenty of room for everything inside, and the speed of the car is only limited by the courage of the driver.

I expected this car to be fun to corner, like most other Porsche I’ve been lucky enough to drive, but that’s not really the case. This GTS wants to fearlessly make its way through traffic or sneak around at causal speeds with a lot of scope for performance if you suddenly feel the urge to fly into space. In other words: Much more luxury than sport, but uniquely sharp in its cuddle.

+

Nothing short of majestic

–

Hyperactive start / stop system, slow console interface

TL; DR

It is beautiful, fast and tight, to the point of numbness.

power

453 HP • 457 LB-FT

Different considerations